5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Golden Fried Shrimp and Slaw

These chains serve golden fried shrimp with fresh, tangy coleslaw on the side.

Coleslaw is the perfect accompaniment to fried seafood, especially shrimp, lending a tangy balance to what can be a fairly rich meal. Good quality coleslaw is fresh and bright with a nice acidity, and whether you go for a creamy mayo-base or a vinaigrette, it’s always a nice complement to shrimp dishes. If you’re craving a good meal where the shrimp is fried to golden perfection and the slaw is fresh and tasty, here are five chain restaurants that get it right every time.

Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

Culver’s fan-favorite Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner is made from lightly breaded shrimp served with a special recipe cocktail sauce, a lemon wedge and two classic sides, one of which can be creamy cabbage and carrot coleslaw made fresh everyday. “10 huge shrimp, real mashed potatoes and great coleslaw,” one diner said. “The dinner was very large and more than filling. The staff is awesome and the food is very fresh.”

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Crispy Butterfly Shrimp is served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. The side of coleslaw is made from fresh cabbage combined with Captain D’s own signature sweet slaw dressing with a delicate blend of sweet and savory flavor. For those who want more than just shrimp, the Captain’s Seafood Platter with Catfish is an excellent choice for enjoying with coleslaw.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket serves up excellent fried shrimp dishes paired with delicious Southern slaw. "I enjoyed the grilled whitefish and grilled shrimp meal with the green beans and the slaw. I tell you that food was seasoned VERY well. I was not mad about it at all. Those green beans were enough on their own. My wife had the fried shrimp and she raved at how well they tasted and fresh they were," one diner said.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill has delicious breaded fried shrimp on the menu served with their in-house Kaleslaw (chopped kale and cabbage mix tossed with the restaurant’s unique dressing). “Delicious whether you like your fish and/or shrimp fried or grilled. I haven’t had kale coleslaw but was very tasty 👍🏽,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has delicious crispy fried shrimp and house-made coleslaw on the menu. “My family enjoyed their food. We all had the same shrimp plate which had very limited seasoning on the shrimp, the coleslaw and fries were good,” one diner said about their meal, sharing a picture via Yelp..