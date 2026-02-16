4 New Fried Shrimp Flavors Just Hit Popeyes Nationwide

Popeyes drops 4 new shrimp rubs plus fan-favorite sides.

Popeyes seasonal seafood menu is back, and this time the chicken chain is including four new dry rub options to spice up the fan-favorite ala carte Shrimp and Tackle Box. Available nationwide at participating restaurants starting February 16, guests can enjoy shrimp, fish sandwiches, and a surf and turf option. But that’s not all! Popeyes is also bringing Fried Pickles back to the menu after selling out last year during Popeye’s Pickle takeover. Here’s what fans can enjoy from the new menu that just hit Popeyes nationwide.

Four New Shrimp Rubs

Popeyes has four new shrimp rub flavors available this year, available as an upgrade to the Shrimp Tackle Box or Surf & Turf: Garlic Parmesan Shrimp, Lemon Pepper Shrimp, Buffalo Shrimp, and for those who like it spicy, Ghost Pepper Shrimp. This is for a limited time only so grab them while you can.

Flounder Fish Sandwich

Fans wait all year for the return of the Flounder Fish Sandwich, a light, flaky flounder fillet sourced from Alaska, marinated in Popeyes bold Louisiana herbs and spices, hand battered in our signature southern crispy coating and fried golden brown. This limited time-only sandwich is available in both classic and spicy. “I’m always excited around this time to go to Popeyes. I’ve had the flounder sandwich every single time it comes back on the menu and it never misses,” one fan said.

Butterfly Shrimp Tacklebox

The seasonal Butterfly Shrimp Tacklebox is back on the menu, and fans are hyped. This meal is made with eight tender, crispy Butterfly Shrimp, seasoned with a traditional blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, served with a regular side and classic Popeyes biscuit. Pick your favorite dry rub and you’re set!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Surf & Turf

Popeyes Surf & Turf is perfect for those who can’t choose between chicken and shrimp. This menu item includes four crispy Butterfly Shrimp and two hand-battered Chicken Tenders, paired with a regular side and a signature Popeyes biscuit.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles are back! Crispy, golden-brown fried pickles are battered in Popeyes signature seasoning and fried to perfection, served with a side of creamy ranch dipping sauce. “The fried pickles from Popeyes. Sooooo good!!! Next time tho I’ll get a spicy dipping sauce to kick it u a notch!” one Redditor said. “Mine were so flavorful, fresh and crispy I was soooo surprised,” another agreed.