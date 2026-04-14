5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, According to Chefs

Chefs share where to find the best grilled cheese and tomato soup at chains.

A grilled cheese and a hot cup of tomato soup may be simple, but it’s a comfort-food classic hard to beat. The combination of melty cheese, crispy bread, and rich, tangy soup delivers the perfect balance of flavor and texture. While not every chain restaurant gets it right, a few stand out for serving a satisfying dish. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! spoke with Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, who shared his top five picks.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread is the gold standard for this comfort food duo. “Panera is the go-to for a reliable, convenient version of grilled cheese and tomato soup,” says Chef Corrie. “The cheese is consistently gooey, and the tomato soup is rich, smooth, and perfectly seasoned.” He adds, “The ‘Pick Two’ option makes it an easy, satisfying meal when you want something warm and comforting.”

Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe offers a slightly more homestyle take on the combo. “Their grilled cheese has that perfectly crisp exterior with a soft, melty center,” Chef Corrie explains. “Paired with their tomato basil soup, it delivers a balanced mix of richness and acidity that keeps every bite from feeling too heavy.”

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli is a dependable spot for a hearty version of this favorite soup-and-sandwich combo. “Diners can order the Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Combo that features Muenster, cheddar, multigrain wheat, and a bowl of Tomato Basil,” says Chef Corrie. “The grilled cheese is simple and satisfying, and the tomato-based soups add that familiar, comforting element people are looking for.”

Silver Diner

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Silver Diner is a regional East Coast chain that keeps things classic with a diner-style approach. “This is a straightforward, no-frills version done right,” Chef Corrie says. “You get a golden, crispy sandwich with melted cheese and a tomato soup that’s smooth and flavorful. It’s nostalgic and dependable.”

Ted’s Bulletin

Ted’s Bulletin is another notable East Coast chain that delivers a cozy, elevated take on the pairing. “Their grilled cheese and Ted’s creamy tomato soup combo really hits the mark,” he says. “The bread is perfectly toasted, the cheese is melty, and the soup is velvety and full of flavor.” He adds, “It’s a simple dish, but they execute it really well.”