5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Hot Subs, According to Diners

Diners say these chains serve the most crave-worthy hot subs with melty cheese.

Cold subs are always delicious, but when the weather gets cold there’s nothing like a hot sub for the ultimate winter comfort food. Whether it’s a savory meatball sub or a delectable cheese steak, a hot sandwich—especially with melted cheese—is something special. While many restaurants offer hot subs on the menu, some are so good customers rave about them. If you’re in the mood for a truly exceptional sandwich, here are five chains where the hot subs are fantastic, diners say.

Cheba Hut

The toasted subs at Cheba Hut are delicious, like the Chiesel (a yummy toasted cheese sub made with Cheddar, swiss, provolone, garlic butter, cream cheese, and Shake dressing). “This sandwich shop is so far beyond normal!!! The flavors from the sandwiches they produce are to die for, so delicious, so melt in your mouth and so quick to receive it!” one fan raved.

Jersey Mike’s

The Big Kahuna Chicken Cheese Steak at Jersey Mike’s (grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños & extra white American cheese) is raved about by fans. “Employee here. #99 (Big Kahuna with chipotle mayo) is the absolute best,” one Redditor shared. “Big Kahuna with Jalapeños is amazing,” another said.

Potbelly

The hot subs at Potbelly are delicious, like the Veggie Melt (fresh-sliced avocado, swiss, cheddar, provolone, mushrooms with the option to add Roasted Garlic Aioli). “My best veggie sandwich ever! The mushroom and avocado mixture was surprising but I will remember loving it!” one fan shared.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs has so many exceptional hot subs on the menu, like the Firehouse Steak & Cheese (sautéed steak, melted provolone, caramelized onions, bell peppers, mayo, and deli mustard with a dill pickle spear served on the side). "Haven't been to a Firehouse Subs in a decade, and on top of that, it was in Virginia Beach, VA. I am in love with these melt-in-your-mouth sandwiches. We ended up ordering the Steak and Cheese and the Smoked Turkey subs. Ah, man. Just like I remembered it," one happy customer said.

Primo Hoagies

The hot subs at Primo Hoagies are a big hit with diners, especially the Cheesesteak (Extra Lean Loin Tail and Cooper Cheese). “I am a hoagie connoisseur. I am always looking for a new hoagie place to try. My go to is a steak and cheese. So I got a steak and cheese plus sweet peppers. This hoagie gave me chills. The meat, the cheese, the peppers were amazing,” one happy diner said.