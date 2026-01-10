Diners reveal the chain restaurant tuna subs they say are the freshest, creamiest, and most flavorful.

Tuna subs are divisive. People either love them or are repelled by the idea of them, even tuna lovers. After all, tuna, or what is generally put into the sub, tuna salad, has to be fresh to taste good. It also needs the perfect balance of mayo, salt, pepper, and other ingredients, such as celery or soy sauce. There are a handful of chain restaurants that nail the tuna sub, according to those who order them. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best tuna subs, according to diners.

Jersey Mike’s Tuna

Jersey Mike’s tuna is usually fresh and has a little crunch. “Jersey Mike’s, it’s a decent sandwich, and they put chopped celery to give it a little crunch, little bit of pepper,” writes a fan. Our reviewer, Megan Hagemann, notes that it is “well-rounded in terms of taste and texture.” The tuna itself is “juicy without being bogged down by mayonnaise. The best part, though, is that the vinegar and oil slowly seep into the mix, creating an entirely new array of flavors. When it comes to texture, the tuna and bread are soft and even a bit squashy with all the oil and juices. But, the veggies—specifically the onion and tomato—provide a zap of crispness that balances it out,” she says.

Potbelly Tuna

Potbelly Tuna is another winner, per Hageman. The creamy tuna is “quite pleasant” and “tastes fresh like it was mixed in-house and the larger bits of fish were juicy with an agreeable texture,” she says.

Firehouse Subs Tuna

Hageman is a big fan of the only “certified” cold sub at Firehouse, consisting of of tuna, relish, mayonnaise, and black pepper. “The bread was lightly toasted and crusty without being burnt or too hard to the point where it hurt my mouth. The tuna salad tucked inside, however, still managed to be cold—not to mention incredibly creamy, rather than soggy or too saturated. The tuna is shredded down to small pieces, so no bite is excessively fishy, yet the substance tasted like something that could have come straight from a fresh fish market. At that point, the other toppings were just bonuses, though I did enjoy the ever-so-subtle zing from the mustard and the extra flavor boost from the onions,” she said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway Tuna

Subway serves up a classic and dependable tuna sub. “I’m a sauce weirdo, but Subway… WITH sweet onion & southwest chipotle sauces mandatory. Come at me bro,” one Redditor said.

Togo’s Tuna

Togo’s Tuna is made with a hearty bread and smooth tuna filling. “Best I’ve ever had is Togo’s, but they’re only a small chain in Northern CA. And there’s is pretty simple; Tuna, mayo and relish so it’s a stretch to call it ‘tuna salad,'” a person commented.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s artisan bread and fresh flavor make the tuna a knockout. There is also a secret ingredient. “Working at Jimmy Johns taught me the secret to great tuna salad. A little soy sauce. It’s why theirs, now mine is so damn good,” one person says. “I like Jimmy Johns because it’s very fresh and very flavorful. They use soy sauce which I haven’t seen or tasted in other recipes .. but now I always add soy sauce when I make tuna salad at home,” another agrees. Hageman agrees that there is a “flavorsome tuna salad iteration,” in her review. “With mayonnaise, chunks of onion, and celery, it reminds me more of a chicken salad recipe rather than tuna—especially since the fish essence is toned down. This fact doesn’t detract from the overall experience, though. Everything still melds well with the soft and fluffy bread and the crisp lettuce and tomatoes. The cucumbers also make for a refreshing addition that elevates the overall texture with a nice crunch in every bite,” she says.