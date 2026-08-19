5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Loaded Potato Soup, According to Chefs

Chefs share their picks for creamy, comforting loaded potato soups.

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Loaded potato soup has become a familiar fixture on chain restaurant menus, offering diners a comforting option alongside sandwiches, salads and other main dishes. But not every bowl takes the same approach to this popular restaurant favorite. “Great loaded potato soup should be thick and creamy without becoming overly heavy, with tender potatoes providing plenty of texture in every spoonful,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The best versions are finished with classic toppings like crispy bacon, melted cheese, and green onions, creating a combination of smoky, salty, creamy, and fresh flavors. It’s the kind of comforting soup that can easily stand on its own as a meal.” To find the chain restaurants worth trying, Chef Dennis shares the top five spots he recommends for the best loaded potato soup.

Outback Steakhouse – Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Outback Steakhouse is best known for its steaks and Australian-inspired menu, but its lineup also includes several options that can round out a full meal. The Loaded Baked Potato Soup is a natural choice for diners looking to begin their meal with something warm and filling.”Outback’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup takes all the comforting flavors of a loaded baked potato and turns them into a rich, creamy soup,” says Chef Dennis. “Topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions, it delivers plenty of savory flavor and makes a satisfying start or side to a steakhouse meal.”

LongHorn Steakhouse – Loaded Potato Soup

LongHorn Steakhouse puts its focus on steaks, with a selection of sides designed to accompany its main dishes, but its Loaded Potato Soup gives diners another way to add a comforting option to a steakhouse meal. “LongHorn Steakhouse’s Loaded Potato Soup is a creamy, hearty option that combines tender potatoes with rich toppings and savory flavors,” Chef Dennis shares. “It’s a comforting side that pairs particularly well with one of the restaurant’s grilled steaks.”

Chili’s – Baked Potato Soup

Chili’s has a wide-ranging menu of American favorites, from burgers and ribs to salads and soups. Its Baked Potato Soup offers a familiar choice for diners who want something lighter than a full entree or an additional dish to share. According to Chef Dennis, “Chili’s Baked Potato Soup is topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions, giving the creamy soup all the flavors you’d expect from a fully loaded baked potato.” He adds, ” The combination of rich soup, smoky bacon, melted cheese, and fresh green onions makes it a comforting choice any time of year.”

McAlister’s Deli – Country Potato Soup

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Soup and sandwiches are a natural pairing at McAlister’s Deli, where the menu gives diners plenty of options for building a casual meal. The Country Potato Soup is one of the chain’s familiar soup selections and can be ordered on its own or alongside a sandwich. “McAlister’s Country Potato Soup is a creamy, comforting soup packed with the familiar flavors of tender potatoes and savory seasonings,” Chef Dennis explains. “It’s a hearty choice that works equally well as a meal with a sandwich or as a satisfying side.”

Jason’s Deli – Irish Potato Soup

Jason’s Deli has long offered soups as part of its broader selection of sandwiches, salads, and deli favorites. The Irish Potato Soup gives diners a hearty alternative when they’re in the mood for something served by the bowl rather than between two slices of bread. Chef Dennis says, “The creamy texture and hearty potato flavor make it an especially satisfying choice on a chilly day or alongside one of the deli’s sandwiches.”