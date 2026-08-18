5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Sunday Prime Rib Specials, According to Diners

These popular chains serve up tender, slow-cooked steak weekend deals.

Many steakhouses have fantastic prime rib specials on the weekends, giving hungry diners something to look forward to all week long. These tender, slow-cooked prime rib plates are bursting with savory flavors, and usually paired with sides like mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, salads, bread, and more. If you want to enjoy a prime rib steak worth waiting for, here are five chains with the most delicious Sunday specials, according to diners.

Alexander’s Steakhouse

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Alexander’s Steakhouse has a fan-favorite prime rib special every weekend. “Went on Sunday to try their Prime Rib Dinner menu. Service was outstanding and just being at Alexander’s feels elegant,” one fan said. “Ordered the Prime Rib special served only on Sunday with a half bottle of Pride Mountain Cabernet. The prime rib melted in my mouth. It was so tender. Dipped in horseradish and au jus was the perfect accent.”

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s has a prime rib special every weekend, available on Friday after 4pm and all day Saturday and Sunday. “Went on Sunday for prime rib for 2. Reasonable price, with one side (Baked potato) and an appetizer to share. Prime rib was perfect 8 oz. size and cooked as ordered,” one diner shared.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

The Slow Roasted Prime Rib at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is available on Saturdays and Sundays only, and well worth the wait. “I got the 14oz prime rib. It was delicious, tender, juicy and flavorful. The horseradish cream sauce was really great, as was the au jus,” one diner raved.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has Prime Rib available Friday – Sunday While supplies last, slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. “The prime rib was delicious. Party 3 and the prime rib and steak was cooked just as ordered,” one fan said.

Calhoun’s

Diners at Calhoun’s Restaurant serves up Hickory Smoked Prime Rib, served every weekend while supplies last. “Best prime rib ever!!! So tender no knife was needed! Service was great. Nice atmosphere. Don’t pass this place by!” one diner said.