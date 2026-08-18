These chains serve nostalgic state fair favorites like corn dogs, cheese curds, and root beer floats.

Corn dogs (or anything you can possibly imagine on a stick), cheese curds, and funnel cakes. Those are the three foods that come to mind when I think about state fair food. While these items are best enjoyed in a crowded fairground in 90-degree-plus heat, you can get some of them at your favorite fast-food joints. Which chains serve the best state fair food year-round? Here are 5 chains serving state fair food all year, according to diners.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is one of the most popular spots for classic sweet corn batter corn dogs and onion rings that many fans maintain vaguely remind them of funnel cake batter. “A delicious dog wrapped in sweet corn batter fried to a crispy golden-brown. Don’t forget the ketchup or mustard,” the chain says. “Always get some when they 50 cent,” a Redditor says.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Hot Dog on a Stick also serves up delicious corn dogs that remind people of state fair food. They come in turkey, veggie, or with a Nathan’s Famous frank tucked inside. They are a nostalgic favorite. “One of the malls here still has a hot dog on a stick. I go every once in a while. It’s so yummy!” a Redditor says.

A&W Restaurants

Cheese curds and root beer? Yes, please. A&W was one of the first root beer stands and still makes the iconic Frosty mug drink at the few remaining locations, making it the gold standard for a nostalgic classic. Floats are made with their own proprietary root beer syrup and soft serve, with real cane sugar, topped with a generous swirl of creamy vanilla soft serve in their signature frosty mug. “Nothing better than a float from here!” a diner commented. Don’t forget a side of cheese curds, “100% Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese lightly breaded and fried to gooey, poppable, stretchable perfection,” a trademark Midwest state fair food favorite.

Culver’s

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Culver’s, a favorite Midwest chain, also serves cheese curds as a side alongside its famous ButterBurger. “Culver’s is the best kept secret of the Midwest!” writes a Redditor. “This is literally the only correct answer, a Culver Burger with a side of curds, to die for,” agrees another. “I’ve been dieting pretty hard lately and the thing that gets me through is telling myself one day I’ll get a bacon double butter burger deluxe, cheese curds, and maybe even a concrete mixer. Idk if that day is real, but it keeps me going,” writes one Redditor.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel corn dogs are as good as those you get at a state fair. “Our Corn Dog is a Wienerschnitzel original, a chicken frank is dipped in sweet honey batter and deep fried to perfection!” the chain writes. “If it’s been done before…sorry. I’ve been thinking about this one for at least 2 years since my last visit back home to San Diego from South Carolina. One corn dog (well done) side of chili, side slice of cheese. Came to $3.78. Absolutely awesome,” a Redditor says.