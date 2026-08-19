5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Prime Rib and Baked Potato, According to Diners

These popular steakhouses serve up the top steak and potato combos.

Prime rib and baked potato is the ultimate steakhouse treat; a filling, delicious meal that ticks every box. Beautifully savory slow-cooked tender steak, baked potatoes that are crispy on the outside and delightfully fluffy on the inside, and a variety of sides and salads result in a memorable meal you will look forward to all day long. If you’re in the mood for one of the best steak and potato combos, several restaurants get it right every time: Here are five steakhouse chains with the best prime rib and baked potato, according to happy diners.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Diners at Lawry’s The Prime Rib can enjoy beautifully slow-roasted prime rib with a Baked Idaho Potato, prepared tableside with Neuske’s bacon, butter, chives, and sour cream, with the option to add Oscietra caviar for something truly special. “I decided to try the Tokyo Cut (4 oz). It was the perfect size for someone with a lighter appetite and the baked potato paired with it wonderfully,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse diners love the Prime Rib meal, which comes with two sides, one of which can be the chain’s famous regular or sweet baked potatoes. “Prime Rib the right way with some horseradish, sweet potato and butter. Amazing,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

The 16 oz Slow-Roasted Prime Rib at J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar is perfectly paired with the restaurant’s Loaded Baked Potato. “I have served prime rib and I have cooked prime rib for many years in the restaurant industry and J. Alexander’s is hard to beat,” one fan said. “They are my go to. I am going for my birthday dinner tomorrow.”

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse has delectable Prime Rib served after 3 p.m., which diners can pair with a baked potato or sweet potato. “For mains, we did the Angus prime rib and the GGA NY strip,” one diner shared. “They were perfectly cooked. The prime rib absolutely melts in your mouth. The sides we ordered were the double baked potato and the grilled asparagus… The potato was huge! It could have easily been a side for 2-3 people. That was probably the best baked potato I’ve ever had.”

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

Diners at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar love the Prime Rib served with horseradish and red wine herb jus, and a loaded baked potato on the side. “The main entree that I ordered was the prime rib with a twice baked potato. The twice baked potato was tasty and paired well with the prime rib,” one diner said. “I thought my prime rib was excellent. I ordered it medium rare and it was spot on.”