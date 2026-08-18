5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Sausage-and-Egg Breakfasts, According to Chefs

Chefs share five chain restaurants serving standout sausage-and-egg breakfasts.

There are few breakfast combinations as classic as sausage and eggs. Whether served with crispy potatoes, toast, pancakes, or other traditional sides, the pairing offers a hearty, savory meal that works just as well for a quick weekday breakfast as for a leisurely weekend meal.”A great sausage-and-egg breakfast is all about getting the basics right,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The eggs should be cooked until tender and fluffy, while the sausage should have a well-seasoned exterior and plenty of savory flavor. Add crispy potatoes, toast, pancakes, or another classic breakfast side, and you’ve got a satisfying meal that never goes out of style.” From classic diners to chef-driven breakfast chains, these five restaurants put their own spin on the sausage-and-egg breakfast, while keeping the familiar combination at the center of the plate.

Few chain restaurants are as closely associated with classic American breakfast as Denny’s. The All-American Slam is a longtime menu staple that brings several of the chain’s breakfast favorites together. “Denny’s All-American Slam is a classic diner breakfast featuring eggs, sausage links, bacon, and traditional breakfast sides,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of savory meats, fluffy eggs, and hearty accompaniments makes it a satisfying choice for anyone craving a traditional American breakfast.”

Perkins – Hearty Man’s Combo

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Breakfast is a major part of the Perkins menu, which offers everything from griddle favorites to traditional egg dishes. The Hearty Man’s Combo takes its place among the chain’s heartier morning selections. “Perkins’ Hearty Man’s Combo delivers exactly what its name promises, with eggs, sausage, and other classic breakfast favorites served together in one generous platter,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a filling, traditional breakfast that puts savory flavors and hearty portions front and center.”

Another Broken Egg Café – Traditional Day Starter with Sausage

For a more contemporary take on a traditional breakfast, Another Broken Egg Café offers its Traditional Day Starter. The dish keeps the familiar sausage-and-eggs formula while fitting into the chain’s broader made-to-order breakfast menu. “Another Broken Egg Café’s Traditional Day Starter is a straightforward but well-executed combination of eggs, sausage, and classic breakfast sides,” Chef Dennis states. “The made-to-order eggs and flavorful sausage give this platter the fresh, satisfying quality you want from a restaurant breakfast.”

Cracker Barrel – Eggs-in-the-Basket with Sausage

Cracker Barrel’s breakfast menu is rooted in the comfort-food traditions that define the chain, and its Eggs-in-the-Basket is a good example. The dish puts a homespun spin on the familiar combination of eggs and sausage. “Cracker Barrel’s Eggs-in-the-Basket with sausage brings a little extra comfort to the classic eggs-and-sausage combination,” notes Chef Dennis. “The homestyle preparation and savory sausage make it a hearty choice for breakfast, especially when paired with the restaurant’s traditional Southern sides.”

First Watch – The Traditional Breakfast with Pork Sausage

First Watch takes a fresh approach to breakfast classics with its Traditional Breakfast. The made-to-order menu gives this familiar sausage-and-eggs combination a more modern setting while keeping the dish recognizable for traditional breakfast fans. “First Watch’s Traditional Breakfast combines eggs cooked to order with pork sausage and classic breakfast accompaniments,” says Chef Dennis. “The emphasis on fresh ingredients and made-to-order preparation elevates this simple combination and makes it a dependable choice for a satisfying morning meal.”