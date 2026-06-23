5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Patty Melts, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving classic patty melts with beef, onions, and melted cheese.

A patty melt is special because it sits right between a burger and a grilled cheese, giving you the best parts of both in one sandwich. Instead of a bun, it’s made with toasted rye bread, filled with a seasoned beef patty, melted cheese (usually Swiss or American) and caramelized onions. What makes it stand out is the contrast: crisp, buttery bread on the outside, juicy beef in the middle, and sweet, slow-cooked onions balancing the richness. It’s simple diner food, but when it’s done right, it hits the spot. To find the restaurant chains that serve the best patty melts, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her top places.

Denny’s

Denny’s is an American classic that’s been around for decades and has built a reputation for consistent, familiar comfort food. Its patty melt is a longtime menu staple that Buchanan highlights for its reliable, diner-style flavor and satisfying balance of melted cheese, grilled onions, and toasted bread. “The patty melt combines a beef patty, grilled onions, and melted cheese on toasted bread,” she explains. “The bread develops a crisp exterior while the inside stays soft, and it’s delicious.”

Steak ‘n Shake

You can’t talk about patty melts without mentioning Steak ‘n Shake’s iconic Frisco Melt. It’s a longtime favorite that fans and culinary pros are obsessed with. “Steak ‘n Shake’s version is a zesty twist on the classic,” says Buchanan. “The combination of thin steakburger patties, Swiss and American cheese, tangy Frisco sauce and grilled sourdough bread makes it one of fast-food’s best patty melts.” She adds,” The ingredients create a good balance of flavors and textures.”

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill is known for its chargrilled burgers, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order approach that feels a step above typical fast food. The patty melt is a must-try, says Buchanan. “What makes the patty melt at The Habit Burger Grill stand out is the balance of chargrilled beef, melted cheese, and grilled sourdough bread, plus the creamy Thousand Island-style sauce, which adds tangy sweetness and ties the whole sandwich together.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger

Whataburger has earned a loyal following for its made-to-order burgers, late-night availability, and bold, customizable menu that feels distinctly Texas. The patty melt is also getting praise for its indulgent, diner-style appeal. “The patty melt stands out for using Texas toast, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and a creamy pepper sauce, creating a rich, savory sandwich with a mix of crispy bread, melty cheese, and sweet onions that fans find especially satisfying,” Buchanan explains.

Culver’s

Culver’s Sourdough Melt is a fan favorite because it combines the chain’s fresh, never-frozen beef with melted cheese, grilled onions, and buttery toasted sourdough bread for a rich, diner-style sandwich. “The mix of juicy beef, caramelized onions, and crisp, tangy bread gives it the same comforting balance of textures and flavors that makes patty melts so popular,” says Buchanan.