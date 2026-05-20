4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pork Chops, According to Chefs

Chain restaurants known for juicy, well-seasoned pork chops.

Pork chops are a classic comfort food that can be difficult to get right, especially when dining out. While some versions turn out dry or overcooked, others are tender, juicy, and full of flavor. According to chefs, a few chain restaurants stand out for consistently serving pork chops that are well-prepared, properly seasoned, and satisfying enough to rival a home-cooked meal. To find the spots with the best pork chops, Eat This, Not That! turned to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, who shared her top four picks.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for its high-quality, affordable steaks, but the pork chops are also a great option. Fans love them because they’re well-seasoned, reliably juicy, generously portioned and consistent. Plus, you can get them smothered with mushrooms and onions or blue cheese crumbles, which instantly enhance the dish. “The pork chops are grilled rather than fried, which keeps the flavor focused on the meat itself,” says Buchanan. “They stay juicy and are usually well-seasoned without being overly salty.”

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel is unbeatable when it comes to Southern-inspired meals, and the pork chops are an exception. On Tuesdays, you can order country-fried pork chops with two sides, and it’s exceptional.”Cracker Barrel keeps their pork chops simple and traditional,” Buchanan explains. “The seasoning is mild, and the portions are generous, making it an extremely popular comfort-food meal.”

Outback Steakhouse

If you want a dish that wows, the Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops at Outback are a standout for their sweet-and-savory glaze, juicy texture, and bold steakhouse-style flavor that turn a simple pork chop into a more indulgent entrée. “Outback’s pork chops lean slightly bolder in flavor, with seasoning that stands out more on the outside,” Buchanan explains. “The meat stays tender and works well with heavier sides.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is known for its USDA Prime steaks, and of course, its extensive wine list, but the upscale chain also serves a delicious Double-Thick Pork Rib Chop that certainly doesn’t disappoint. “The 20-ounce serving is a meaty and hearty meal that comes slathered in tangy Creole-mustard on a bed of sautéed apples and jicama that will impress even people who don’t love pork,” says Buchanan. “It has a rich, buttery flavor that melts in your mouth and leaves you more than satisfied.”