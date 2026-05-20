6 Best Chicken Burgers at Chain Restaurants

These chain restaurants serve standout chicken and turkey burgers.

The other night, my boyfriend and I dined at Smashburger, and it was delicious as usual. One thing I noticed on the menu? A chicken burger. I thought to myself: Why don’t more restaurants have a chicken burger on the menu? So I did the research and found that there aren’t many. Where can you get a chicken burger, either breast or ground meat? Here are the 6 best chicken burgers (and a few turkey options) at chain restaurants.

Smashburger Chicken Smashr

The Deluxe Chicken Smash is a popular item on Smashburger’s $4.99 menu. The savory ground chicken burger is marinated in-house with a signature garlic olive oil seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo, served on a butter-toasted bun.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The Thunderbird at Hopdoddy Burger Bar has amassed a cult following. “Fresh avocado, a seared poblano pepper, and steakhouse bacon? Now that’s how you top off a burger,” the chain writes in an Instagram post. “My all time fav,” a diner commented. “This is my favorite!! My go to,” adds another

The Habit Burger

The Grilled Chicken Sandwich is The Habit’s version of a chicken burger. The sandwich consists of chargrilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, crisp shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, BBQ sauce, and mayo on a toasted wheat bun. You can also get it as a lettuce wrap.

Red Robin

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The gourmet grilled chicken burger at Red Robin is another fan favorite. The Simply Grilled Chicken Burger, $13.89, comes with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions on the side. There are also Crispy Chicken, Turkey Patty, and Grilled Chicken sandwiches.

Cheesecake Factory

There are a few turkey burger options at Cheesecake Factory, starting with the SkinnyLicious® Grilled Turkey Burger, which is combined with fresh mushrooms, garlic, and spices. It is served with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a green salad. There is also a Factory Turkey Burger, the same patty, charbroiled and topped with fontina cheese, avocado, tomato, arugula, and marinated onion, served on the chain’s famous brown bread with garlic aioli.

Zinburger

There are also poultry options at Zinburger. The Turkey “Club” Burger, $15.95, is a turkey burger with applewood smoked bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and ranch dressing. There are also chicken burgers, including the Crispy Buffalo Chicken with Frank’s Red Hot, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce & ranch dressing, and the West Coast Chicken Grilled or Fried Crispy with Havarti cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce & mayo.

Mooyah

Mooyah has “several delicious turkey burger options below or you can build your own just the way you like it,” they write. One of the most popular is the Tur-Cali Club. It comes with All Natural Jennie-O® Turkey, fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch, and is served on a potato bun.