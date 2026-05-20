5 Restaurant Chains With the Biggest Pot Roast Dinners

Fill up on these massive, slow-cooked comfort food platters.

Pot roast is one of those simple homestyle dishes that’s absolutely packed with flavor, a filling comfort food all year round. Slow cooked beef and vegetables served with sides like mashed potatoes and gravy are proof that food does not have to be fancy or complicated to taste incredible. Home-cooked pot roast is always nice, but you have to plan ahead—luckily there are plenty of restaurants where you can enjoy this meal on a whim. Here are five chains serving up big, beautiful pot roast dinners that always hit the spot.

Bob Evans

The Fork-Tender Pot Roast at Bob Evans is as close to homemade as it gets: This dish is made with beef slow-roasted for nine hours and served with carrots, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes and homestyle beef gravy. Topped with green onions and served with dinner rolls, this is a hearty, flavorful lunch or dinner.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for homestyle comfort food classics, so of course pot roast is on the menu. The Slow-Braised Pot Roast is made with rib roast for an extra rich, savory flavor, simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, and celery in gravy. Served with two or three sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, this is another meal that tastes homemade.

Perkin’s American Food Co.

Perkins serves up generous plates of breakfast, lunch, and dinner foods, and the Classic Pot Roast Family Meal is perfect for a group: Tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy. This meal is served with your choice of two sides and four fresh-baked biscuits. Diners can also enjoy the pot roast as an individual entree.

Village Inn

Village Inn has a delicious Pot Roast plate, served with creamy mashed potatoes and brown gravy, plus your choice of one side and Texas toast. Fans of homestyle comfort food will also love the Slow-Roasted Turkey: Hand-carved and served with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a buttermilk biscuit.

Black Bear Diner

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Diners will not leave hungry after trying the Slow-Cooked Pot Roast at Black Bear Diner: This meal is made with slow-cooked beef and onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms, red potato, herbs, and spices, topped with beef gravy. The Homemade Meatloaf is another filling option, made with oven-roasted ground beef and seasoned sausage meatloaf, topped with beef gravy and homemade crispy onion straws.