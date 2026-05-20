5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Serve the Best Fried Fish

From crispy cod to red snapper, diners rave about these popular spots.

Fried fish is enduringly popular for good reason: This versatile seafood works for everything from sandwiches and tacos to platters and wraps. Whether breaded or battered, the deep-frying process results in a delicious fillet that’s crispy and crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. From cod and haddock to catfish and flounder, fried fish always feels like a treat. If you don’t want the mess of making it at home, there are so many chains to choose from where the fish is outstanding. Here are five restaurant chains with the best fried fish.

Fishbone Seafood

Fishbone Seafood has excellent fried fish and sides, from catfish and red snapper to tilapia and whiting. “The absolute best!” one diner raved. “I am very particular about how my fish is fried! This place is amazing! The portions are worth the price, the quality of the food is great and the food (fried whiting and carrot cake) is delicious. I highly recommend!”

Bonefish Grill

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Bonefish Grill is known for the iconic Bang Bang Shrimp, also but fans rave about the fish plates, including the Fish & Chips (crispy cod, coleslaw, and tartar sauce). “The fish and chips, corn chowder with lump crab, salad, and dipping bread was amazing. All served hot and crispy,” one diner said.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

Diners love the crispy Ivar’s World Famous True Cod Fish ‘n Chips at Ivar’s Acres of Clams, which is three pieces of Alaska Cod served with french fries. “I opted for the fish and chips, a classic done right,” one fan said. “The cod was flaky, tender, and coated in a crispy, golden batter that stayed light, not greasy. The thick-cut fries were perfectly seasoned and plentiful.”

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Dinner and North Atlantic Cod Sandwich are raved about by diners who love the taste, quality, and value for money. The seasonal walleye is also exceptional. “I had the Walleye and OMG it was 3 humongous pieces. Batter was crunchy and super light. I got the coleslaw and fries and a warm roll,” one fan said.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill has a wide variety of delicious fish options, including the 3 Piece Battered Fish and Chips. “My wife won’t quit raving about how good the crispy fish sandwich is. I’m equally in love with the fish and chips,” one diner said.