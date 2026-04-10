4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Prime Rib French Dip, According to Diners

These restaurant chains serve top-rated prime rib French dip sandwiches.

A French Dip sandwich is delicious just to start with, but using quality prime rib takes it to another level. This slow-roasted meat is perfect for melt-in-your-mouth beef paired with a savory, rich au jus which turns a good sandwich into something truly special. If you want to try this delectable hot sandwich, there are several spots to try. Here are four chain restaurants serving delicious prime rib French dip sandwiches, according to diners.

Miller’s Ale House

The Slow-Roasted Prime Rib French Dip at Miller’s Ale House is a fan-favorite sandwich made with slow-roasted prime rib, sauteed onions, and Swiss cheese, served on an Amoroso’s hoagie roll, and served with au jus. “We had the chicken parmesan Alfredo and Prime rib french dip. Both were excellent – very tasty and huge portions,” one diner shared.

Board & Brew

The Tom’s Choice sandwich at Board & Brew is a hearty, delicious sandwich made with slow-roasted beef, turkey breast, cheddar cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo on a French baguette. “Tried the beef French dip, very tasty, it came with a large container of au jus, horseradish (on the side). Beef was tender & flavorful, not tough or stringy, bread was well toasted, a generous portion,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Classic Prime Rib Dip at BJ’s is made with thin slices of slow-roasted prime rib on a toasted hoagie roll, with a rich, flavorful au jus on the side. “The quality on everything seems to be pretty good but what really stood out for me was the French dip was phenomenal,” one diner said.

Arby’s

Arby’s new French Dip Royale is a delicious sandwich made from thinly sliced roast beef topped with melty provolone cheese, seasoned caramelized onion, steak seasoning, and garlic aioli on toasted sub roll. “I tried this yesterday and it was really, really good,” one fan said. “Probably my favorite thing from Arby’s since this triple cheese melt thing they used to have in the early 2000s. I would highly recommend giving it another try. Mine tasted way different than a normal French dip and different in a very good way.”