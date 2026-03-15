The best prime rib french dip sandwiches are on the menu at these six chains.

What is better than a French Dip sandwich? One that is made with delicious, tender, tasty, and slow-roasted prime rib. A true delicacy, it is rare (no pun intended!) to find a Prime Rib French dip on the menu. However, many restaurants that serve prime rib will use the leftovers to create a masterpiece of a sandwich: a French roll with thinly sliced roast beef and a creamy horseradish sauce. Where can you get one? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best Prime Rib French Dips.

J. Alexander’s French Dip Sandwich

On the weekends, you can enjoy a French Dip at J. Alexander’s. But the French Dip sandwich is always on the menu. It is served on a premium baguette with a kick of horseradish and thinly sliced ribeye, all for $25.

Hillstone and Houston’s Restaurant French Dip Sandwich

I have been feasting on the French Dip sandwich at Hillstone and Houston’s, which are basically the same restaurant, for decades. With super tender meat served on a soft, warm bun with the most delicious horseradish sauce and au jus I’ve ever had, it is a must-order, especially with the chain’s trademark shoestring fries. According to a former employee, “this sandwich is cut to order from their prime rib on bread that is made in house each morning.” Others agree with my opinion. “Hillstones is the answer by a mile,” a diner writes.

BJ’s Brewhouse Classic Prime Dip

The BJ’s Classic Prime Rib Dip, featuring thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef on a toasted hoagie roll, with fries, coleslaw, and au jus for dipping, is a top pick of our reviewer Chris Shott. “Très authentique! The crusty, golden roll, piled with bona fide carved beef, looked like a sandwich you might find in a proper French bistro,” he explains, adding that it tastes “Hearty and succulent. I could tell how juicy the beef was just from picking it up. The bottom of the roll had gone soft, but thankfully, it was not too soggy under the moistened meat. I appreciated the bare-bones approach to this sandwich—no cheese, no onions, no add-ons of any kind—allowing the beefy taste of the tender prime rib to stand on its own, enhanced only by dunks in that savory jus and punchy horseradish.”

Black Angus Classic French Dip

Diners maintain that the Black Angus French Dip is a melted-jack-cheese masterpiece for $22. “Shaved Prime Rib, served in a toasted bun with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and au jus. Served with your choice of side,” writes the restaurant.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lawry’s Carvery

Lawry’s is a prime rib-centric restaurant, so of course there is a sandwich on the menu. “Lawry’s Prime Rib during lunch has great French Dips, and don’t sleep on their house made chips,” one Redditor writes.

Outback

Outback’s French dip-style Prime Rib Sandwich is a customer favorite, served on a toasted baguette with sliced steak, onions, mushrooms, and provolone, and accompanied by French onion au jus on the side. “Right away, I was struck by the juicy, medium-rare color of the beef. The baguette, meanwhile, looked beautifully golden brown and nicely toasted. Like the Arby’s Dipper, this one also seeped with melty white cheese. The accompanying cup of jus looked thick and chunky, a major departure from the watery dips of other chains,” writes Shott, adding that it is “Rich and crunchy.”