5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Seafood Pasta

These seafood dishes go from light and bright to creamy and indulgent.

America loves pasta in all its variations, from classic lasagna to beautiful cheesy cacio e pepe, and there’s nothing more delicious than a light, bright seafood pasta. Whether made with shellfish like shrimp, scallops, and mussels, or options like calamari, anchovies, seafood pasta is versatile and endlessly adaptable to taste and occasion. It’s very easy to get this dish wrong, as the quality and preparation of the seafood is a non-negotiable. Get your forks and chopsticks ready, because here are five chain restaurants with the most delicious seafood pasta.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company has delicious Japanese Pan Noodles made from caramelized udon noodles in sweet soy sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, black sesame seeds and cilantro, with the option to add sauteed shrimp. For those who like a little heat, the Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine is a great option: This dish is made with fettuccine noodles in Cajun-spiced alfredo sauce with shrimp, bacon and red peppers, topped with parmesan and green onions.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy diners can indulge in the delicious Linguine di Mare: Lobster, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, and Spicy Tomato. “Our authentic Linguine di Mare combines savory and succulent lobster, shrimp, mussels and clams with a subtly spicy tomato sauce to make this dish the *perfect* catch,” the chain says. Those who want something truly indulgent can opt for the Chef KB’s Lobster Carbonara: Smoked Bacon, Sugar Snap Peas, White Wine Truffle Cream, Aged Parmesan, and Spaghetti.

Olive Garden

The Seafood Alfredo at Olive Garden is a truly decadent dish: This pasta contains rich, creamy, alfredo sauce, parmesan, cream, garlic and butter tossed with fettuccine, and sautéed shrimp and scallops. The Shrimp Scampi is a night light option made with shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce, tossed with asparagus, tomatoes and angel hair.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a delicious Lobster Ravioli on the menu, made with ravioli stuffed with lobster and romano in white wine cream sauce topped with diced tomatoes. The Fettuccine Weesie is another indulgent option: Fettuccine Alfredo with sauteed shrimp, scallions, garlic and mushrooms in white wine lemon butter sauce.

Bonefish Grill

Diners who want actual fish on their pasta will love the Creamy Tomato Salmon Linguine at Bonefish Grill. This pasta is sauteed with mushrooms and spinach, topped with parmesan, diced tomato, basil, and of course wood-grilled salmon. The Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta is another delicious option made with linguine, white wine garlic lemon sauce, parmesan and diced tomato, and there’s also a Lobster Ravioli on the menu.