4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Slow-Roasted Prime Rib, According to Diners

Diners highlight chain spots serving tender, slow-roasted prime rib.

When it comes to chain restaurants, some are certainly better than others, especially when it comes to a perfectly cooked slab of prime rib on the menu. There’s a delicate dance around serving the ultimate prime rib dish, making sure that it’s cooked properly. Not too fatty, but fatty enough that it adds some delicious flavor to the prime rib. Plenty of savory au jus to keep the beef warm and moist as you’re eating it. All of it matters, and diners recognize this, calling out these four chain restaurants for serving some of the best slow roasted prime rib you can get.

Lawry’s

If you’re looking for a perfectly cooked prime rib dinner, Lawry’s is among the best. Since the late 1930s, the restaurant has served guests their famous slow roasted prime rib, carved tableside. “This place has a nice 1950s vibe. I’d stick to the prime rib choices as those are what they are known for. My boyfriend and I had the tastiest Prime rib and mashed potatoes [and au jus] sauce. It was incredible,” a review said.

O’Charley’s

At O’Charley’s, the casual chain restaurant serves delicious prime rib that diners love. “Prime rib was phenomenal, cooked to perfection. Probably the best I ever had. Can’t wait to go back for another round. Highly recommend,” a reviewer said enthusiastically on Tripadvisor.

Texas Roadhouse

It’s hard for me to not mention Texas Roadhouse. They truly nail many of the dishes on the menu, serving high-quality cuts, including their prime rib. “I ordered the prime rib with fries and macaroni and cheese, my boss ordered the filet and it was delicious. The meat came out at the right temperature, they were both cooked to perfection, medium rare,” a review said.

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar

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The Keg Steakhouse & Bar is a chain restaurant throughout North America known for their delicious prime rib. “Slow roasted over the course of 6-8 hours, The Keg’s Prime Rib is the Hero of our steak offerings. Well marbled and juicy, our roasts are cooked to a succulent medium rare but can be cooked up to your favorite doneness. Prime Rib has the perfect blend of flavor and tenderness to ensure a decadent Keg experience,” the website says. It’s a favorite among diners, which becomes clear in their rave reviews about the dish. “Excellent experience and delicious food prepared exactly as requested. My son in law had Prime Rib and it was fantastic,” a review said.