Fans say these chain restaurants serve the best fried chicken sandwiches.

The other day, my kids begged to go to Chick-fil-A after track practice. I usually get the OG nuggets or a salad, but decided to indulge myself in the Chick-fil-A Deluxe sandwich, and boy, was it a treat. A great fried chicken sandwich has to start with a fresh and delicious bun and include fresh toppings, usually some sort of sauce or condiment, and cheese. But the chicken breast is always the make-or-break element. It needs to be perfectly seasoned and slightly crispy on the outside (or what’s the point?) and tender and juicy to the bite. Where can you enjoy the best fried chicken sandwiches? Here are 11 chain restaurants fans say have the best fried chicken sandwiches.

Bojangles

Bojangles is a rapidly growing fast food chain with some of the best fried chicken sandwiches, according to diners. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Popeyes

Popeye’s has a juicy, heavily seasoned Cajun-spiced chicken sandwich that many people say is the best option at the nationwide chain. “It isn’t particularly close. It is a sauce that makes it spicy though, not the chicken itself,” one person shares. “Popeyes breading and Spicy seasoning are far superior,” another agreed.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s pressure-cooked, peanut oil-cooked breasts are delicious. Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe is a favorite among diners, seasoned with a blend of pepper, fried to a crisp, and juicy inside. “Chick-fil-a would be the spicy breaded sandwich that I like best,” one Redditor said. “Chic fil a is delicious, but I’m throwing a tantrum if anyone here considers their spicy chicken sandwich as spicy,” another agreed.

Jollibee

Jollibee’s fried chicken place is Filipino-style and delicious. “I just tried Jollibee since they opened a site in Philadelphia. Chicken was tender and juicy. Not oversalted, some say it is bland but I enjoyed it and came with a side of gravy. Also the peach mango pie is excellent,” one diner writes. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes another.

Raising Cane’s

While Raising Cane’s is known for its ultra-juicy chicken fingers, it also offers a delicious sandwich. However, don’t expect a breast. Instead of a breast, it consists of three chicken fingers, Cane’s sauce, and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the spiciest chicken sandwiches in town, per Redditors, which can be adjusted to your liking. “The last time I had the reaper, I considered going to the hospital. I got through the eating part, but I felt like I was going to die during the digestion part. I would not wish that experience on my worst enemy,” one person wrote.

Shake Shack

The Chicken Shack is a hit with Shake Shack customers. The sandwich, a crispy, super-juicy white-meat chicken breast, is topped with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo and served on a toasted potato bun.

Culver’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s fried chicken sandwiches are some of the best in the country. The classic crispy version starts with whole white-meat chicken breast, coated in Southern-style breading seasoned with garlic, onion, and a dash of cayenne. It is paired with a toasted Kaiser bun and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Our reviewer is a big fan, delivering “a nice crisp and juiciness,” she says.

LongHorn

The fried chicken sandwich at LongHorn is a treat and a steal if you order it for lunch. It starts with a thick and juicy chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried to order. It is served on a toasted potato bun and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and housemade ranch.

Asad’s Hot Chicken

Based in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Asad’s Hot Chicken is becoming famous around the country for its spicy, delicious chicken, worth waiting hours in line for. Their trademark sliders, which are loaded with pickles, coleslaw, cheese, and Asad’s sauce, are basically in a category of their own.

Freddy’s

Freddy’s offers a delicious spicy chicken sandwich topped with crunchy pickles and Freddy’s Extra Spicy Jalapeño Fry Sauce. “Freddy’s spicy chicken sandwich uses actually spicy breading, not just sauce! it’s my go-to order tbh,” one person states.