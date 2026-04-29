6 Seafood Chains With the Best Fried Flounder and Seasoned Fries

Seafood chains serving crispy fried flounder with seasoned fries.

Fried fish and french fries are the ultimate duo, far beyond Lent. If you’re craving fish and chips, there are more options out there than just your normal cod or haddock, beer battered and fried. We’ve called out catfish, and now it’s time to give flounder its moment. Here are six seafood chains where you can get the best fried flounder served with delicious french fries.

Popeyes

Although the jingle points out the chicken specifically, Popeyes has other delicious options on the menu, including their fish sandwich. The Flounder Fish Sandwich might only make its appearance once in a while as a limited time offer, but when it does, the flounder sandwich paired with their seasoned fries is a favorite among diners.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a wide variety of popular dishes on their menu. The restaurant also periodically offers a crispy, fried Flounder Sandwich fans love, in addition to their selection of fried seafood dishes and seasoned fries that have already won over customers.

Carolina Fish Fry Co.

The Carolina Fish Fry Co. has delicious fried fish meals on the menu like their fried flounder fillet basket. “Outstanding food and service as we have enjoyed for years,” a reviewer said. “Delicious. Fried just right, crispy & tender. Good coleslaw & green beans.” Grab an order of fries to go with and complete the meal!

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is another chain that consistently ends up on our lists, offering great deals and delicious seafood, not to mention those cheddar bay biscuits. To point out yet another amazing meal on the Red Lobster menu, the Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder is served with tartar sauce and two sides, and pairs well with their Chesapeake fries.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe ties in the classic flavors of Louisiana cajun dishes. Dishes like their seafood stuffed flounder in a lemon butter sauce or their fried flounder etoufee smothered in a rich dark roux sauce goes well with a side of their zydeco spice seasoned fries.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

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Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a seasonal fish sandwich that goes over really well with diners. Made from Alaskan flounder, when it comes around, fans of Freddy’s are ready to jump at the opportunity to get one topped with pickles, American cheese, lettuce and tartar and served with fries on the side. “Guests highly anticipate the return of our fish sandwich each year,” Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation said. “Freddy’s Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is a premium fish option made with succulent and flakey Alaska flounder in a crispy golden batter served with a pleasantly tangy tartar sauce that enhances the flavor of the sandwich, making it one of our top fan-favorite limited-time offers.”