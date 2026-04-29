5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Fried Pickles, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving crispy fried pickles with tangy flavor and balanced crunch.

Fried pickles are having a moment. What was once a niche bar appetizer has steadily made its way onto more restaurant chain menus, becoming a popular starter and side. Crispy, tangy, and balanced, they pair well with rich, savory meals while still standing on their own as a snack. “The pickles’ tang helps cut through any heavy oil taste from frying, and they taste good hot or at room temperature, making them a great addition to an appetizer or snack spread,” says Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author and co-author of The Ultimate Pickle Lover’s Book: From Condiment to Cocktail―a Flavorful Celebration of the Mighty Dill. Chef Kelly also breaks down what makes an ideal version stand out on the plate. “My ideal plate of fried pickles starts with thin, crinkle-cut dill chips,” she says. “I like a fried-chicken-style coating, so there are plenty of crisp, brown bits. All they need is a bowl of cool, herby ranch for dipping!” To find the best versions, chefs highlight the chains that consistently get the texture, seasoning, and crunch just right.

City BBQ

Barbecue meals are rich and smoky, so the sharp acidity of pickles helps cut through that heaviness. One barbecue spot known for its fried pickles is City BBQ. According to Erica Holland-Toll, chef and culinary director at The Culinary Edge, they are “the best.” She shares, “I’m biased, but I love the combination of spicy brine and cornmeal crunch.”

Buffalo Wild Wings

You might not initially think of Buffalo Wild Wings for fried pickles, since the chain specializes in wings, but according to Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger, they’re a must-have.”They usually get the texture right, crispy outside but still juicy inside, and they’re one of those things that are just really easy to snack on with a dipping sauce,” he says.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s fried pickles have a sharp, craveable balance of tangy, crispy, and savory that stands out from typical fast-food sides. “Frying a pickle is a structural nightmare because the water inside usually ruins the breading,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “Zaxby’s gets around this by using a thick crinkle cut. When it comes out of the fryer, the crust is locked on and shatters when you bite it instead of sliding off.” Chef Kyle adds, “You get a loud, gritty crunch followed immediately by a sharp hit of acid to cut the heavy oil. It is a technically sound bite disguised as fast food.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Disneyland

If you’re a Disneyland fan, check out the fried pickles at the Carnation Cafe the next time you’re at the happiest place on Earth. Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com, says they’re worth the price. “They have the best fried pickles ever,” she says. “The Carnation Cafe has been serving them for over 10 years, and they are such a delicious, unexpected snack.”

Texas Roadhouse

The fried pickles at Texas Roadhouse deliver a perfect mix of crunch, tang and richness that works especially well as a starter to heavier meals.”Texas Roadhouse’s fried pickles are one of those appetizers that quietly became a benchmark, and as someone who has tested fried pickle recipes extensively, I understand exactly why,” says Kara Brown, home chef, recipe developer, and founder @Bee Inspired. Brown says, “The seasoning adds real flavor, not just crunch. That’s what makes these fried pickles memorable, instead of something you forget before your meal arrives.” She adds, “What stands out to me is how well their dipping sauce pairs with the pickles. A fried pickle lives or dies by its acid balance. The pickle brings the brine, the coating brings the richness, and the dipping sauce has to bridge both without overwhelming either. Texas Roadhouse gets this balance right, while most other chains don’t give it much thought.”