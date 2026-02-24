7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Spicy Fried Chicken

These chains serve seriously spicy fried chicken.

The demand for spicy fried chicken has exploded over the past few years, with more diners than ever opting for hot, fiery chicken over the traditional options. Nashville-style hot chicken has gone from a regional specialty to a national and international sensation, with fried chicken and regular restaurants alike offering this highly flavorful, delicious flavor for eager guests. But which ones are the best? Here are seven chain restaurants where the spicy fried chicken is actually hot, hot, hot.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken diners can choose how spicy they want their chicken—the highest level is “Reaper”, and it’s no joke. The chain even has a disclaimer for brave guests who opt for this super spicy (and delicious) level of heat. If that’s not enough, Dave’s also has the new Top-Loaded Spicy Buffalo Mac, which is mac & cheese piled high with fries, ranch, spicy buffalo sauce, and Dave’s Bites.

Howlin’ Ray’s

Howlin’ Ray’s is seriously, seriously spicy—I still haven’t recovered from the time I tried it years ago, and I have a healthy tolerance for spice. “The best hot chicken I’ve ever had,” one fan said. “I ordered the chicken sando at the Hot spice level; phenomenal. Perfectly balanced heat, incredible flavour, juicy chicken, and flawless execution. I then had to push my luck and tried an Extra Hot wing. The staff warned me it would be intense, but curiosity won. It was definitely hot but still manageable and unbelievably tasty.”

Angry Chickz

Angry Chickz is another chain that requires acknowledgement of a waiver before guests can tuck into their delicious spicy fried chicken. “I love spicy food and I attempted to eat their hottest flavor yet. Their chicken is the perfect level of crisp, it felt and tasted freshly made,” one diner shared.

Jollibee

Guests can enjoy Jollibee's famous Chickenjoy Fried Chicken in both regular and spicy options. The chain is also offering a limited-time Saucy Korean BBQ flavor for those who love heat: One crispy, juicy, hand-breaded chicken breast fillet hand-dipped in a sweet soy glaze with a bold kick of heat, topped with fresh cilantro, red onion, and cucumber slices, served on a toasted brioche bun with regular Jolly Crispy Fries and a fountain drink.

Prince’s Hot Chicken

Prince’s Hot Chicken is the real deal—authentic Nashville Hot Chicken crafted over 100 years ago, packed with flavor and heat. “Chicken was so juicy, I got the sandwich and gf got the tenders, both were sooo filling,” one diner raved. “They are not playing when they tell you Princes is hot, this isn’t your all talk no bite. If it says it’s hot, it’s HOT! So be warned! Absolutely will be back again, thanks for the great experience!”

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken has been serving up tasty spicy hot chicken since 2012. “There was a line but it was definitely worth the wait!” one fan shared. “I had the chicken sandwich medium spice and my wife had the half chicken mild spice. The chicken was literally the best I’ve ever had and all of the sides were amazing.”

Starbird Chicken

Starbird Chicken’s Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Tenders and Nashville Hotbird sandwich are both spicy and delicious. “I’m obsessed with this place as a Gluten Free girlie,” one diner said. “Super delicious. I am not celiac though, so please ask about cross contamination! Highly recommend the Tennessee hot chicken with honey mustard for a sweet/spicy experience and the mango tea is to die for.”