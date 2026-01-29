These chain restaurants serve big, crispy fried chicken platters diners say are worth the trip.

Are you craving fried chicken? Sometimes, only a big platter of perfectly seasoned, battered, and deep-fried chicken pieces will hit the spot. Luckily, there are a handful of places across the country where you can get delicious, crunchy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside fried chicken, served on a big platter (or, if you are getting takeout, in a box or bag!). Where should you go? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best fried chicken platters, according to diners.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken restaurants, scattered around the South, California, and Arizona, serve spicy, crispy fried chicken with a perfect texture and kick, and it holds well even after a short wait. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is a newer Nashville-founded chain spreading fast across the country. It specializes in delicious, spicy fried chicken. You can order tenders, or a quarter or half bird. You can also add tenders or wings à la carte.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s is all about buttermilk-battered chicken with an audible crunch and rich seasoning. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched,” agreed another.

Church’s Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is known for big, crunchy pieces of battered and golden fried chicken.”I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Bo Jangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits

Bojangles’ trademark dish is cajun-seasoned fried chicken with a signature crunch. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Zaxby’s Chicken Platter

Zaxby’s, founded in Georgia back in 1990, prides itself on serving perfectly crispy tenders and flavorful sauces. It was one of the first fast food chains to center its menu around chicken fingers, and they are “finger-lickin’ good,” according to fans. You can order large platters on the catering menu.