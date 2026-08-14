5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak Tips and Sirloin Bites, According to Chefs

These chain restaurants serve flavorful steak tips and sirloin bites.

When a steak craving hits, you don’t always need a full steak dinner. Steak tips and sirloin bites offer the same beefy flavor in a more casual format, whether they’re served with gravy and mashed potatoes or straight from the grill. To find the chain restaurants serving some of the best options, Eat This, Not That! turned to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, who shares her top five picks for worthy steak tips and Sirloin bites.

Texas Roadhouse

For a classic steak-tip dinner with plenty of comfort-food appeal, Texas Roadhouse is a solid place to start. “Texas Roadhouse serves its Beef Tips with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes,” Buchanan explains. “The gravy is rich and savory, but the pieces of steak are still hearty enough that they do not get lost underneath it.”

IHOP

IHOP might be famous for its pancakes, but the Sirloin Tips & Eggs never disappoints. “IHOP serves tender marinated sirloin tips sautéed with grilled onions and mushrooms,” Buchanan states. “You can order them as a dinner entrée or with eggs, hash browns, and pancakes, making them one of the few steak-tip dishes that works equally well for breakfast or dinner.”

Texas de Brazil

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For a Brazilian steakhouse experience, Texas de Brazil offers a straightforward way to enjoy sirloin without a heavy sauce. According to Buchanan, “Texas de Brazil is a good choice for people who prefer steak bites without gravy or a heavy sauce.” She shares, “The gauchos carve small portions of flame-grilled cuts such as picanha, garlic picanha, and spicy sirloin directly onto your plate so that you can sample several different sirloin preparations during one meal.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel puts its own spin on sirloin steak tips. “Cracker Barrel includes sirloin steak tips with a garlic butter glaze in its Steak Tips n’ Tenders Family Meal,” says Buchanan. “The garlic butter gives the steak plenty of flavor while allowing the browned edges and beefy taste to come through.”

Steak-Out

For a more steak-focused pick, Steak-Out makes sirloin steak tips a central part of its menu. “Steak-Out is one of the few chains where sirloin steak tips are a signature offering rather than an occasional menu addition,” says Buchanan. “The tips are grilled instead of covered in gravy, giving them a browned exterior and making them a good option for anyone who wants straightforward steak flavor.”