Diners say these are the best burgers, fries, and shakes to order at Steak ’n Shake.

If you haven’t been to Steak ‘n Shake, you are missing out. The Midwestern-based fast food chain, which has locations across the United States and even Western Europe, has a solid fanbase of customers who return time and again for premium burgers and milkshakes. What are the best things to order at the restaurant? Here are the 7 best orders at Steak ‘n Shake, according to diners.

Original Double Cheese Steakburger

The Original Double Cheese Steakburger is a go-to classic. “They have the best $6 meal you can get. Double steakburger with cheese and small fries,” says a diner. “I love how greasy they are,” another says. “Steak and Shake has me my love for smash burgers. I’m sad because I don’t have any steak and shakes near me anymore. I’ve got Culver’s, but it ain’t the same. I’m sorry, but a double steak burger with fries and a shake, nothing compares. Culver’s burgers are alright, but man.…not the same,” another added.

Frisco Melt

The Frisco Melt, “a two patty two cheese melt on toast with 1000 island,” according to a diner, is a must-order; the chain’s version of a patty melt. “It’s always on point,” says a Redditor. “It’s the best thing on the menu I think too,” says a third.

Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger

With a melted real butter glaze, the Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger is another popular order. “Great burger for the price, really surprised how good,” says a Redditor. “Their burgers slaps the hell out of most fast food burgers,” adds another.

Garlic Double Steakburger

If you aren’t afraid of a little stinky breath, try the Garlic Double Steakburger, with toasted garlic butter bun. “Their garlic burger makes me weep tears of joy,” a diner writes.

Hand-Dipped Milkshake

People love the hand-dipped Milkshakes, made with thick real ice cream and available in many flavors. “There shakes are the BEST!! Literally the BEST,” a Facebooker says.

Thin Crispy Fries

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The chain’s golden seasoned shoestring potatoes are a must-order side. “Shoestring fries are great! You get so much fry for your money because there is less air in the fry cup,” says a Redditor. “The skinny fries were good,” a Redditor says, “like McD’s fries used to be way back in the day,” another says. “I’m pretty sure they switched recently to tallow for the fries,” another added. “Tallow and duck fat are amazing for potatoes.”

Mushroom Burger

Another gourmet burger that diners love? The Mushroom Burger. Unfortunately, it isn’t always on the menu, but when it is, order it. “I just wish I could make love to the mushroom burger,” says a Redditor.