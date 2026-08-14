The #1 Dish to Order at Texas Roadhouse in 2026, According to Regulars

Regulars share the top menu items at the popular steakhouse chain.

Texas Roadhouse has fully earned its reputation as a place where diners can go to get their money’s worth in every way, from generous portions of top quality food to the sides, drinks, and overall dining experience. The chain is thriving when other brands are struggling, and there’s no major secret to its success: Give people great food at a reasonable price in an environment that feels friendly and welcoming. Regulars at the restaurant know what they like and don’t like, and I was curious about what’s hot right now—what is it that people are recommending? I scoured some social media threads and comments to see which items are mentioned the most frequently, and ranked them in no particular order (except for saving the best till last). Here are five dishes customers love, ending with the one menu item diners absolutely rave about (no, it’s not the ribeye!).

Fresh Rolls

Texas Roadhouse is known for delicious fresh-baked rolls served warm with honey cinnamon butter, still one of the most popular sides at the chain. Diners love them so much, they take boxes home. “The rolls and cinnamon butter are delectable,” one diner shared.

Country Fried Chicken

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Texas Roadhouse has several excellent options for those who don’t want steak, and the Country Fried Chicken is exceptionally good (hand-battered, golden-fried chicken breast topped with gravy and served with the choice of two sides. “It was moist and the best white gravy I have ever had.the chicken was a very large piece and the salad had eggs, cheese,and croutons over mixed greens,” one fan said.

New York Strip

The New York Strip steak frequently comes up as one of the most delicious and reliable steaks you can get at the chain. “I like the country fried chicken or the pork chops with the peppercorn gravy. The New York Strip is my favorite steak they have,” one fan said.

Ribeye Steak

The ribeye steaks at Texas Roadhouse are a fan-favorite option for good reason: They are absolutely delicious. “My favorite is the ribeye and ribs combo with a shrimp kick, loaded baked potato, and green beans (little bits of crispy bacon and onion in those),” one fan said.

Filet Medallions

Texas Roadhouse’s Filet Medallions dish is widely considered one of the best “bang for your buck” options on the menu. “Great experience at Texas Roadhouse,” one diner shared. “The Steak Medallions were cooked to perfection! No idea the serving would be so large.” Another raved about the value, saying, “That’s why you get filet medallions. Cheaper but just as good of steak and comes with peppercorn sauce and also another mushroom sauce no upcharge (supposed to choose but I ask for both) and also comes with the rice no upcharge while STILL getting 2 more sides…so you can have all three with 3 filets for $23. I am and always have been a ribeye man, but they got me.”