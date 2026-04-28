6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Crispy Catfish and Fried Okra

Chain restaurants serving crispy catfish with classic fried okra sides.

If you love a crunchy, crispy fish fry, but the beer batter is a bit heavy for you, try a lighter batter around a thinner fish like fresh catfish. With a southern classic on the side like fried okra, crispy catfish is a dish you can find on quite a few menus, especially regional chains throughout the south. Here are six chain restaurants with the best crispy catfish and fried okra.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel gets consistent shout outs when it comes to their southern dishes. On Cracker Barrel’s menu is the farm-raised catfish in a cornmeal breading with a lemon pepper butter, a favorite among diners, especially when paired with the breaded fried okra. “My favorite meal to order is their fried catfish. I get it with hush puppies (they taste the best I’ve had). Their mac and cheese is also really good,” a review said.

Captain D’s

At Captain D’s, their famous Hand-Breaded Catfish consists of delicately cooked catfish served with two sides like hush puppies or fried okra. “I came here because I wanted to eat some seafood, but did not want [to] pay an arm and a leg for it. I ordered the fish and chicken with macaroni and okra. I love the fact you have an array of sides like fries, mash potatoes, okra, macaroni with your meal. You can also choose from chicken, fish, or both,” a reviewer said on Yelp.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Express

Chicken Express has the classic combo on the menu, fried catfish and fried okra, served crisp and golden brown. “Always get catfish here and I love they they always cook it perfect. I like my okra well done and when I ask them for that I get that which never happens other places,” a review said.

Flying Fish

At Flying Fish, diners can get a delicious catfish dinner with a side of fried okra to ease their hangriness. “The food was really delicious. I had grilled trout, red beans and rice, and grilled vegetables. Side order of fried catfish. Everything was cooked to perfection,” a reviewer said. “I love “divey” places like this and it did not disappoint. It was very clean, as well,” another said. “I had some fried catfish, okra, hushpuppies, and a Lagunitas beer. Great meal with great selection of hot sauces and condiments to boot! If you’re in downtown Little Rock and want some southern seafood cooking (and I’m not a seafood guy by any means), definitely eat here!”

Sam’s Southern Eatery

The fried okra and crispy fried catfish from Sam’s Southern Eatery is another chain diners adore when it comes to the southern classics. “Had fried shrimp, catfish, red beans and rice, hush puppies and okra. Amazing! Don’t let the hole in the wall atmosphere keep you away. Very clean. Very friendly folks that know how to fry their catfish and shrimp. Will definitely be back,” a reviewer said. “We’re foodies and this place rocks!!! The fried whole catfish, fried oyster po boy and red beans and rice are an absolute must,” another said on Yelp.

Skrimp Shack

At the Skrimp Shack, fried catfish and okra is on the menu in bundles and dishes like the large family bundle loaded up with 1lb of their catfish, 20 large shrimp, 1lb of chicken, fries, hushpuppies, and two half gallons of tea. “I ordered the Big Cat dinner. Fried fish, Mac and cheese, and fried okra,” a reviewer said on Yelp. “The fish was seasoned and fried to my taste. I should have ordered another Mac and cheese. The fried okra was good. Customers were coming and going. There are tables where you can dine in and seats for waiting for your food. I will be returning.”