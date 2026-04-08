5 Chain Restaurants Where the Tortilla Chips Are Actually Fried In-House

Get the best crunch with house-fried tortilla chips at these five chain restaurants.

Back in the day when I worked at Wegmans, we used to have different sections, one of which was the burrito bar where we fried our own tortilla chips. That was my first intro into how good freshly fried, gently salted crisp tortilla chips can make all the difference in the world. If you’re looking for a Mexican restaurant to feed your craving, that starts with tortilla chips fried in house. Here are five chains to put on your radar.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill specializes in their burrito bowls, tacos, and burritos, with a loyal fan base. “They’re always fried every day. We couldn’t be selling “store bought” because they literally come in raw,” a Reddit user said on a post about Chipotle’s fresh tortilla chips. Dip your fresh chips into one of their many salsas, guacamole, or queso.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

Hacienda Mexican Restaurants is proud of their homemade chips, even selling branded versions of their famous chips in the store. “Since 1978, wet burritos, fresh chips and salsa, and famous frozen margaritas have belonged to Hacienda,” the website says. Hacienda Mexican Restaurant posted on Facebook, asking fans of the restaurant “did you know we make our own chips from scratch?” A customer commented on the post saying, “one of my fondest memories growing up in the ’70s was going to Hacienda and having those amazing chips, they (and the food) was nothing like you could get anywhere else in the entire city!”

Chuy’s

Chuy’s takes great pride in their attention to detail. “Here at Chuy’s, we make our tortillas by hand all day long. When you walk through the door, your tortillas probably haven’t been made yet. We have flour and corn to suit your every taste,” they said on their website, followed by descriptions about having fresh ingredients and 9 signature homemade sauces.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant promotes their house made chips, even running contests on Facebook. “Happy National Chip and Dip Day! Guess how long we fry our fresh tortilla chips to the perfect crisp for a chance to win,” the restaurant said on Facebook, on a video of them frying chips. They put a lot of emphasis on their scratch made food and the love that goes into creating it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina prepares their food fresh for their customers. “From sizzling fajitas seasoned with our signature marinades to hand-crafted margaritas, chips, salsa, guacamole, and fresh tortillas made daily, we take pride in serving authentic Border-Style Tex-Mex cuisine,” their website states. On their Facebook page, they posted “our chips and salsa are always made fresh in-house, and are always on the house. Enjoy some today for #NationalTortillaChipDay.”