6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Cheese Curds Than Any Other Chain

These popular spots serve the most generous portions of crispy, melty curds.

Squeaky cheese curds are a fun, delicious appetizer popular in the Midwest and Canada (or anywhere fried cheese is appreciated, which should be everywhere quite frankly). Battered, deep-fried, and covered with tasty toppings like maple syrup and bacon and served with delicious dips, this crowd-pleasing menu item is simple and satisfying. The size and texture of cheese curds are what makes them so appealing—here are six chains where the curds are crispy on the outside, melty on the inside treats.

Cousins Subs

If you’re looking for really big cheese curds, try the Large Wisconsin Cheese Curds from Cousin’s Subs, served with marinara or ranch for dipping. “All of my food was nice and hot and fresh! It didn’t even make it home!” one fan said. “The cheese curds and marinara was so yummy and so were the fries!”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The Cheese Curds at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are made from top-quality white cheddar cheese curds lightly breaded and fried to a “gooey golden” perfection. “Their burgers are perfect smash burgers. The curds were gone faster, I snuck one before the kids bit one of my fingers off,” one fan joked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s

Culver’s Wisconsin Cheese Curds are a “dairyland delicacy”, made using premium fresh yellow and white Wisconsin cheddar cheese (from La Grander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin), deep-fried golden brown for a warm buttery crunch. These curds come in small, medium, and large “family size” so even the hungriest diner will be happy.

Yard House

Yard House has delicious Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds served with honey hot sauce and horseradish aïoli. “Best cheese curds in LA,” one diner shared. “Moved to LA from Minneapolis Minnesota and have been looking for somewhere with legitimate Wisconsin style cheese curds for almost 5 years… Top notch burger & and cheese curds so good they’ll send you back to the Midwest.”

A & W Restaurants

A & W diners rave about the Cheese Curds appetizer which the chain calls the “best of the Midwest”: 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese lightly breaded and fried to gooey, poppable, stretchable perfection. “A true delicacy from America’s heartland that goes great with our signature sauces,” the restaurant says.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Some Buffalo Wild Wings locations serve battered Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds served with B-dubs Dip. “Ordered the cheese curds appetizer. Was brought out caramel dipping sauce and told to try it. Makes them taste like funnel cakes,” one happy diner said. “Not sure how fried cheese and caramel equals a funnel cake, but y’all definitely need to try it.”