4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cheese Curds, According to Diners

These chain restaurants serve gooey, golden cheese curds diners say deliver.

Cheese curds are a Canadian/Wisconsin staple snack made from small pieces of curdled milk breaded or battered and deep-fried to perfection. These savory snacks are known for the famous “squeak” you hear with every bite, and fans can’t get enough of the tangy taste and addictive texture of good cheese curds. If you’re craving this cheesy must-have menu item, several eateries offer some version of it. Here are four chain restaurants with the most delicious, gooey, melty cheese curds you can get, diners say.

Culver’s

Culver’s Wisconsin Cheese Curds are made using the freshest, un-aged yellow and white Wisconsin cheddar cheese, deep-fried golden brown for a warm buttery crunch, provided exclusively to Culver’s by La Grander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin. “Culvers Cheese Curds are my favorite reliable Curd,” one fan said. “Love when wife and kids choose Culver’s. I always love the Rueben they have. Great cheese curds also,” another shared.

Cousins Subs

Cousins Subs has Regular Wisconsin Cheese Curds on the menu which diners rave about. “Cousin’s has the best curds of any fast food restaurant bar none,” one Redditor said. “Cousin’s curds are far superior to Culver’s as I recently learned. The coating on Cousin’s is thin and crispy, sort of like a tempura. Culver’s has thick breading and are certainly okay, but not worth the upgrade from the fries,” another shared.

A&W Restaurants

A&W Restaurants have Cheese Curds on the menu it calls the best of the Midwest, made from 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese lightly breaded and fried to “gooey, poppable, stretchable” perfection. “A true delicacy from America’s heartland that goes great with our signature sauces,” the chain says. “The curds were the perfect amount of fried, not too oily, and came out piping hot. There is a strong cheddar element, preventing them from tasting like mozzarella sticks. Perfectly seasoned too; no sauce was needed (nor provided). Very milky, good stretch, good squeak. Very authentic,” said the officialcheesecurdreview Instagram account.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has delicious Cheese Curds on the Savory Sides menu, made with premium white cheddar cheese curds lightly covered with butter crumbs and fried to a gooey golden perfection. “The cheese curds are so #PHENOMENAL. They deserve to be in the conversation for best curds in the area. I have yet to eat at a Freddy’s and not get some,” one fan raved.