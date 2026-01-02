7 Chain Restaurants Giving You the Most Food for Under $20

These chain restaurants serve big portions at budget prices, with meals under $20.

The past few years have not been great for the restaurant industry, with diners turning away from high prices and low value, preferring to cook and eat at home. Even fast-food has become too expensive to justify, but a handful of restaurants are bucking the trend by offering huge portions of great food for prices that are hard to resist. Here are seven chain restaurants offering incredibly generous portions of high-quality food for under $20 per person.

Chili’s

Chili’s has solidified its reputation as the place to go for excellent food at prices that seem almost too good to be true. The 3 for Me deal cannot be beat: Diners can choose one beverage, starter, and main, starting at $10.99. “I’ve went a few times with the job for payday lunch and that deal is fantastic every time. Burgers are super delicious and the appetizer I get is a chicken enchilada soup but you can also get chips and salsa and they give you a boatload of chips,” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has fantastic steak meals and combos for under $20. “Texas Roadhouse is the best low price steak chain and imo not close. Always very solid and actually cooks my steak to a perfect rare almost every time,” one fan said.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is still leading the charge for huge amounts of food for under $20, even more so when you take advantage of the rewards and offers on the app. “For me it’s the build your own luxe box. Crunch wrap, 5 layer burrito plus rice, chest potatoes and a drink. All for like $6.50. It’s perfect,” one diner shared.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden's portions are notoriously generous, and diners can get an excellent meal for well under $20 with the Lunch Sized Favorites menu. "They are rolling it out by region," one Redditor said. "They have been doing it in some regions for a while and now they just rolled out the next set of them on December 1st. If it does well I imagine it will be company wide by the next fiscal year."

Dominos

Dominos has great offers for pizza specials—just check the coupons online. Right now diners can choose to Mix & Match any two or more medium pizzas, sides, and desserts for $7.99 each, with the choice to upgrade your crust type for a little extra dough.

Wendy’s Biggie Bags

Wendy’s Biggie Bag deals are popular for good reason: The Bacon Double Stack Biggie Bag comes with a Bacon Double Stack, 4 pc Chicken Nuggets, Jr. Natural-Cut Fries, and a small drink, all for $8. There are also digital exclusive combos like The Brady Quinn Combo for $14.19.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s The Really BIG Meal Deal is a great option: Choose from the new Big Bangin’ Burger, Big Cluckin’ Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or the Big Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, served with a side of classic fries and a refreshing fountain drink of your choice for the ultimate meal experience. This deal starts at $9.99, and doesn’t go higher than $12.99 without extra items.