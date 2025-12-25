 Skip to content

7 Italian Chain Restaurants With the Best Meals Under $20

Evidence-Based
These Italian chains serve hearty pasta dinners and classic favorites for under $20.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 25, 2025

I am a sucker for Italian food. I love loading up on carb-heavy pasta topped with delicious sauces, proteins, and veggies, and I have never turned down a fresh, tossed salad or a cup of soup to start. If you are craving an Italian meal but are on a tight budget, there are lots of dinner options to choose from at your favorite chains. Here are 7 Italian chains with the best meals under $20.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden

Olive Garden offers endless value on comforting classics. All entrees are a meal, as they come with your choice of endless soup or salad and breadsticks. Lasagna Classico is $18.49, Ravioli Carbonara $18.29, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce is $12.99, and Fettuccine Alfredo is $16.49.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill


Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s is more expensive than Olive Garden, but feasting on the chain’s scratch sauces is still possible. One of the best deals is the spaghetti, $15.99, hand-tossed in their Pomodoro sauce, with the option to add meatballs or meat sauce for $3. The meal comes with soup or salad.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is a popular Italian chain, especially for those on a budget. One of the most popular menu items is the Create Your Own Pasta for $16. You select your pasta and sauce, and up to three toppings. If you want a protein, you can add everything from chicken to sausage for a few extra bucks.

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s

Over at Bertucci’s you can get everything from brick-oven pizzas to filling pasta meals under $20. Some popular pasta entrees include Fettucine Alfredo, $18.99, Four Cheese Ravioli, $19.99, and Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, $18.99. Each comes with your choice of Caesar or Insalata salad.

Johnny Carino’s


johnny carino's fettucine alfredo
Johnny Carino's

Johnny Carino’s is a smaller chain serving big plates and bold flavors for affordable prices. Meals include unlimited House Salad. For under $20 you can get the Classic Fettuccine Alfredo, $16.99,  Spaghetti with Artichokes, $15.99, or Create Your Own Pasta for $14.99.

Brio Italian Grille

brio italian grille spaghetti bolognese
Brio Italian Grille / Facebook

Many of the entrees at Brio Italian Grille are over $20, but you can still feast at the Italian spot on a budget. There are a handful of options to choose from on the dinner menu. Choose from Spaghetti Pomodoro, $17.99, Spaghetti Bolognese, $19.99, or Spaghetti Alfredo, $17.99.

Noodles & Company

Noodles &. Company

If you want a quick pasta meal for super cheap, head to Noodles & Company. The fast casual spot offers lots of options, most under $10, including the Basil Pesto Cavatappi. If you want a protein, try the Rigatoni Rosa with Parmesan Chicken, $13.25. For a meal, try a “duo,” like the Spaghetti & Meatballs Duo For $10.95, which comes with spaghetti noodles in crushed tomato marinara with oven-roasted meatballs, topped with parmesan. Choose or swap a protein and then select a Side.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// //

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family