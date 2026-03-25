These restaurant chains smash their patties to order, resulting in a crispy sear and maximum flavor.

Over the weekend, I was in State College, PA, staying at the Wyndham Garden Inn for my daughter’s 4th-grade State Basketball Championships. During our team dinner at The View Restaurant & 19th Hole Lounge, I was immediately drawn to the smash burger offerings on the menu. Sometimes I like a thick, juicy burger, but at others I crave a crispier, smashed patty that seems to pack a lot more seasoning and flavor into every bite. And, it was worth every calorie. Unfortunately, not every restaurant serves the burger in the smashed-to-order style. Here are 5 chain restaurants where the burgers are actually smashed to order.

Smashburger Signature Classic

Smashburger lives up to the hype of its name, pressing patties fresh with a crispy sear. Megan Hageman, one of our reviewers, confirms it is one of “the meatiest” burgers in the genre. “Despite its smash burger nature, it displays body and depth while still maintaining that quintessential charred exterior and plenty of peppery, seasoned flavor. I was ready to hand Smashburger the victory based on this information alone,” she says in a review. Add the toppings and the “buttery” bun, and you get perfection. “Buoyant yet chewy, it rounds out the sandwich, creating pure burger bliss,” she says.

Shake Shack ShackBurger

Shake Shack ShackBurger is one of the chain’s most popular offerings, featuring a crispy-edged smashed-to-order burger. Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati explained to TastingTable that the chain uses proper cooking techniques to get the perfect smash. They place pucks of cold beef on a hot cast-iron skillet, then smash them with a metal spatula. “It’s an old Midwest/Cali technique. By smashing the meat on the griddle, it starts to caramelize instantly for a perfect sear,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s ButterBurger

Culver’s flips a quality burger, pressed thing with lacy edges. “Garlicky with a smooth, pressed-together demeanor, the meat almost melts in your mouth. Accompanied by the gently buttered, marginally sweet bun, the entire sandwich is nearly unstoppable—keyword, nearly. I was happy with my topping selection. The crunchy pickles and onion slices elevate the beef without overpowering it—like what I experienced at Steak ‘n Shake. And the ketchup and mustard are a condiment match made in heaven—the perfect sweet, bold, and tangy duo. There is a reason why this burger is the chain’s bread and butter,” Hageman writes.

Freddy’s Steakburgers

Freddy’s Steakburgers feature caramelized patties smashed thin with a crispy crust with signature Freddy’s seasoning. One Redditor maintains that they “do smash burgers pretty well. Most fast food places don’t,” while another calls it the “Best burger chain in the country, full stop.”

The Habit Burger Double Char

The Habit serves up a chargrilled smash-style burger with smoky, bold flavor. The Double Char comes with two freshly smashed beef patties, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. “Habit is wildly underrated. Double char is as solid as they come,” writes a Redditor.