7 Chain Restaurants That Haven’t Shrunk Their Portions

Diners say these popular chains are still serving big portions worth the price.

With shrinkflation affecting many once-popular restaurants and fast-food chains, diners are more careful than ever to only spend their money where it’s worth it. With the cost of eating out higher than ever, enjoying a meal outside of the home has become very expensive, unless the portions and quality reflect the prices being charged. So where can guests grab a bite knowing they will get their money’s worth? Here are seven chain restaurants that haven’t shrunk their portions.

Chili’s

Chili’s portion sizes continue to be some of the most generous without sacrificing taste or quality, with deals like 3 For Me and the Triple Dipper keeping guests happy. “They make a really good hamburger and fries. Whenever I’m in the valley I stop in. I get the 3 for me. This is very well priced but above it’s really good,” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

The portions at Texas Roadhouse, where the free hot rolls are a fan-favorite item. “The complimentary rolls and cinnamon butter…everything I could dream of and more. The cactus blossom… yumm… the sirloin, shrimp, baked potato and butter corn, delish. Service, amazing. Prices, wow, unbeatably good for all the food you get,” one diner shared.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s portions are famously generous (although those who prefer a lighter bite can opt for the Lighter Portions menu). “Everything was so fantastic! They gave me so much food I’ll be eating for 2 more days!” one diner said.

Poquito Mas

Poquito Mas fans can enjoy generously-portioned menu items like the huge burritos, which are packed with quality ingredients. “I love Poquito Mas! The food is always fresh and the serving sizes are awesome. My favorite is the Classic carnitas burrito, but everything is delicious,” one fan said.

The Cheesecake Factory’

The Cheesecake Factory‘s portion sizes are still the stuff of legend, not just for the desserts but regular meals, too. “Let me start off by saying that the portions were huge. Like unrealistically huge and I love that. That’s how it is suppose to be. For sure couldn’t finish all that food,” one happy customer said.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner still serves up huge plates of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for appreciative customers. “It specializes in huge portions of freshly prepared diner food, fit for a starving lumberjack. I had a two egg scramble with mixed vegetables that clearly was made from a lot more than just two eggs. What a deal,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse diners can expect to get a huge amount of food every time. “I admit I did not expect for the food to be as good as it was. It was fresh and everything that was brought to our table was cooked to perfection. The service was fast and friendly. And considering the times we live in, the prices were not bad. I will definitely be coming back,” one diner said.