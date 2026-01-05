5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Monte Cristo Sandwiches

These chains serve Monte Cristo sandwiches fans say are absolutely worth it.

A Monte Cristo is one of those highly indulgent menu items often mixed up with the equally-delicious Croque Monsieur. While the Croque Monsieur is a grilled ham and cheese made with Béchamel sauce, the Monte Cristo is an Americanized spin on the French classic, with the sandwich dipped in batter, deep-fried, and dusted in powdered sugar. Sweet, savory, and delicious, this diner classic is still popular for good reason. So where can you enjoy the best ones? Here are five chains where the Monte Cristo sandwiches are worth every single calorie.

Bennigan’s

Irish chain Bennigan’s is proud to offer an iconic Monte Cristo sandwich diners rave about. “The ONLY place left to get the REAL Monte Cristo!!! Still the best one ever made, and served by any restaurant!” one fan shared.

Cafe Orleans at Disneyland

While the Monte Cristo has been around for decades under different names, it rose to popularity in the 1960s when the Blue Bayou Restaurant in Disneyland started serving the sandwich. Diners at Disney restaurants like Cafe Orleans continue to enjoy this classic. "One of the best dining options for food, atmosphere and reservation availability. I recommend the Monte Cristo. It's the same one that's on Blue Bayou's lunch menu, but you can actually get a table here," one said.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Monte Cristo at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen contains smoked ham and turkey and cheese, and is served with raspberry preserves. “Got to get the Monte Cristo. It’s fabulous. I waited a few visits before trying it and shouldn’t have. It’s the best. I ordered it the last 2 times I was there & brought some home with me because I was pleasantly full, which is a rarity for me,” one diner shared.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a delicious Monte Cristo Sandwich (crunchy French Toast stuffed with bacon, grilled ham, scrambled eggs and melted Swiss cheese dusted with powdered sugar and served with strawberry preserves) on the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu. “The Monte Cristo Sandwich is the best thing on The Cheesecake Factory Menu,” one diner said.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery serves up a Monte Cristo in some locations. “Picture-perfect mornings start with our Monte Cristo Brioche Toast. Where savory meets sweet, with layers of house-made raspberry pepper jam, shaved ham and gooey cheese, topped with a sunny-side up cage-free egg and crispy prosciutto —it’s crafted to satisfy those next-level brunch cravings,” the chain says.