Fans say these spicy chicken sandwiches deliver big heat and even bigger flavor.

I am not a big fan of spicy foods. However, there is something special about taking a big bite out of a spicy chicken sandwich that just does it for me. I tried my first one at Chick-fil-A, when I accidentally ordered one, and was delightfully surprised by how delicious it was. I prefer mine with a slightly sweet sauce, either barbecue or Chick-fil-A sauce, to tone down the kick, and layered with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. There are lots of places that nail the sandwich. Here are 5 fast-food chains fans say have the best spicy chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Popeye’s makes a legendary spicy chicken sandwich. Fans maintain it is a super-juicy, heavily seasoned Cajun-spiced chicken sandwich. “It is a sauce that makes it spicy though, not the chicken itself,” one person shares. “Popeyes breading and Spicy seasoning are far superior,” another agreed.

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

For people who prefer their spicy chicken sandwiches on the milder side (like me!), the Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe is the way to go. The sandwich is seasoned with a blend of pepper, fried to a crisp, and juicy on the inside. “Chick-fil-a would be the spicy breaded sandwich that I like best,” one Redditor said. “Chick-fil-A is delicious, but I’m throwing a tantrum if anyone here considers their spicy chicken sandwich as spicy,” another agreed.

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich is made with a spicy blend of black pepper and cayenne that delivers consistent heat and texture that fast-food diners appreciate. “Between Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A, I enjoy Wendy’s more. I like the overall flavor, even if it’s not mouth burning spicy. I also enjoy their breading more than Chick-fil-A’s,” one person says. Want even more heat? The Ghost Pepper Ranch sandwich, currently unavailable, was a better option.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is One of the Spiciest

Redditors maintain that Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the spiciest chicken sandwiches in town, if that’s how you like it. Similar to other items on the menu, you can adjust the spice level to your liking. “The last time I had the reaper, I considered going to the hospital. I got through the eating part, but I felt like I was going to die during the digestion part. I would not wish that experience on my worst enemy,” one person wrote.

Freddy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich Uses Spicy Breading

Freddy's, a quickly growing chain, is famous for its burgers. However, the steakburger joint offers a delicious spicy chicken sandwich topped with crunchy pickles and Freddy's Extra Spicy Jalapeño Fry Sauce that fans maintain is mouth-watering – and eye-watering. "Freddy's spicy chicken sandwich uses actually spicy breading, not just sauce! it's my go-to order tbh," one person states.