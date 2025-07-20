5 Steakhouse Chains Fans Say Keep Getting Better Every Year

Americans love steak and steakhouses—it’s not a coincidence the most popular fast-casual restaurant in the U.S. is Texas Roadhouse. Whether it’s a family dinner, a date, special occasion, or just a good time with friends, a really decent steakhouse can make a regular meal feel special and celebratory. There are a wealth of steakhouse chains across the country but which ones are only getting better by the year? Here are five steakhouse chains customers say they can always rely on for a delicious, quality meal.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has only improved over time, giving customers menu items they rave about. “Never had a bad experience or steak at Outback,” one fan said. “The Kookaburra Wings are underrated. Definitely a solid play. I could live just off appetizers and Caesar salad at OB. The steaks (which have always been solid for me) are a bonus,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse fully deserves its spot at the top of the food chain. “I get the 12oz NY Strip and two sides from Texas Roadhouse. It’s legit, and I’m a steak fanatic. It’s affordable too. $25ish including taxes. It’s always a perfect medium rare. I travel a lot and I’ve been to like 4-5 locations,” one customer said. “Texas Roadhouse by a million!!! Best steaks in the world,” another commented.

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is another national chain that rarely disappoints. “Of all the $50 to $120 a la carte steaks (always ribeyes of some form) I’ve had from various stand alone fancy/expensive steak houses… This $24.99 ribeye w/side + salad Included from Longhorns was one of the best steaks I’ve ever had. Hands down, no questions asked, this beat 98% of the steaks I’ve had that cost 2x – 5x the price. What gives?” one very happy customer shared on Reddit.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is on the pricier side but you’re absolutely guaranteed to get what you pay for. “Ruthies will never let me down. Even on a well-done steak it still melts :),” one fan said. “The cowboy ribeye is delicious at most Ruth Chris’s I’ve been to. I’d put it above Morton’s, Mastro’s, and Fleming’s in deliciousness, and equal to Capital Grille,” another said.

12 Fast-Food Chains That Use 100% Ground Beef In Their Burgers

Morton’s

Morton’s is another chain on the more expensive side, but people know it’s worth it. “Been to Morton’s in NYC, NJ, PA and Vegas and it was always the same – great! Only chain I trust the get the same great meal,” one customer said. “I had dinner at the original Morton’s in Chicago about 20 years ago and it’s still probably the best steak dinner I’ve ever had at a restaurant,” another reminisced.