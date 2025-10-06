7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Pot Pie

A chicken pot pie is one of the most time-consuming things to make from scratch, but luckily there are so many restaurants that have perfected this savory, creamy, delicious comfort food. Packed with chicken and vegetables in a delicious gravy in a buttery crust, this pie is a fan-favorite with diners who want something simple yet absolutely delicious. Here are seven restaurants with the best chicken pot pie on the menu.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has a beautiful Homemade Chicken Pot Pie on the menu. “Our pot pies are filled to the brim with roasted chicken, diced onions, peas and carrots,” the chain says. “We assemble each pot pie by hand – laying the crust on top then pinching it to perfection. Then our pot pies are baked until they’re a crispy golden-brown.”

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper has a delicious Chicken Pot Pie on the lunch menu. “Our original recipe since 1977, baked fresh daily,” the chain says. “Carrots, onions, mushrooms and peas simmered in a creamy herb sauce and baked in a house-made flaky pie crust. Served with fresh fruit.”

7 Frozen Chicken Tenders That Beat Fast Food, Ranked

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Homestyle Comfort menu features a yummy Chicken Pot Pie, which appears to be seasonal. This pie is made with slow-simmered chicken, potatoes, peas, carrots, celery and onions in a creamy sauce topped with a signature flaky pastry crust.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC

KFC fans rave about the fast food chain’s Chicken Pot Pie. This pie is made with tender fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas, and carrots in savory sauce, all baked in a flaky crust. “I just had a KFC Chicken Pot Pie and it was amazing! The crust was pastry flaky and it was chock full of chicken,” one fan said.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner fans love the Chicken Pot Pie. “Looking for a comforting meal that feels like home? Our Chicken Pot Pie is a Metro Favorite!” the chain says. “This hearty dish features tender chicken mixed with carrots, celery, and corn, all swimming in a velvety cream sauce that’s rich and satisfying. The crowning glory is our original homemade biscuit crust, golden and flaky, providing the perfect contrast to the creamy filling.”

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s has a Heartland Chicken Pot Pie, loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with the chain’s hand-pressed famous flaky crust. “Love their pot pies!! The corn bread is great, our Second server was the sweetest and patient with everyone,” one diner said.

These Store-Bought Chicken Tenders Beat the Drive-Thru, Shoppers Say

Marmalade Cafe

Marmalade Cafe has a delicious Free Range Chicken Pot Pie on the menu, made with free-range ABF Chicken with carrots, onions, red-skinned potatoes, mushrooms & sweet peas, simmered until tender in cream and herbs, and served in a flaky pastry bowl. “The food is solid and consistent. I love the quality and consistency, especially given how many choices the menu offers. My favorites include the chicken pot pie, white bean & kale soup, any of the sandwiches with soup/salad combo,” one diner said.