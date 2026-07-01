These seafood chains serve sweet, meaty crab legs that diners keep coming back for.

If you are a fan of crab legs, you are well aware that the seafood delicacy is not available everywhere, especially if you live in the middle of the country. Luckily, there are a handful of national chains where you can feast on succulent meat, made even more satisfying by the effort of cracking and peeling away the shell. Where can you enjoy a crab leg dinner? Here are 5 seafood chains with the best crab legs, according to diners.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack offers lots of options under the “crab lovers” section of the menu, ranging from Snow Crab to King, depending on the type of meat you prefer. The Crab Daddy Feast comes with an assortment of Snow, Dungeness, and King Crab. “We each got two large clusters of crab legs, one corn on the cob and a red potato,” one diner said. “All covered in spicy old bay spices. It was a big and very tasty bucket. It took some time and a little work, but we devoured in all. The crab was just so great dipped butter and spritzed with lemon. The meat was sweet and cooked perfectly. It was a great meal.”

Chart House

You can order crab legs by the pound at Chart House, choosing from Wild Caught King Crab or King Crab. “I had the Alaskan King Crab Legs, so amazing! The baked potato was a great accompaniment. Cheesecake was excellent. Very impressed with all the food.” a diner at the New York location wrote on TripAdvisor.

Crabby’s Dockside[/sladetitle] Crabby’s Dockside takes crab legs seriously. The Alaska Wild Bairdi Crab is “a house favorite! One and a half pounds, served steamed -OR- garlic butter and old bay roasted,” the restaurant writes. Expect to pay market price. 7 Best Cheesesteaks at Chain Restaurants [slidetitle num="4"]The Boiling Crab[/sladetitle] The Boiling Crab has several crab options on the menu, including Blue Crab, Dungeness Crab, Snow Crab Legs, and King Crab Legs. You choose which one you want, along with the sauce and spice you prefer. “Good food and big portions. Average service. Get the crabs and a bag of shrimps are more than enough for two people,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e [slidetitle num="5"]Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s “Crab Your Way” comes with two clusters of crab legs, prepared your way, over crispy potatoes and a side. Choose from Snow Crab or the more expensive Bairdi Crab. “I know the foodies are going to hate me for saying this, Red Lobster has great crab legs,” a Facebooker said. “You’re right! And as a professional cook I’ve always kinda ‘side eyes’ Red Lobster – but my boyfriend took me there for Valentine’s Day a few years ago and it was so good! We had a good affordable dinner that tasted great,” another agreed.