7 Chains That Serve the Best Wagyu Beef

Wagyu beef practically has a cult-following at this point for good reason—the extraordinary marbling on this sought-after Japanese beef gives it an unmatched flavor and texture (and a price tag to match). While many purists believe the Japanese Wagyu is unmatched, there is also highly-rated Wagyu being produced in Australia and the U.S. For those who crave this delicacy, many restaurants have it on the menu now, but which spots offer the best, most delicious, most raved about Wagyu? Here are seven chains where the Wagyu is worth the cost.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky has a Wine & Wagyu Experience where guests can enjoy a 5-course tasting menu including a Wagyu Filet Mignon, a Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye, and a Wagyu NY Strip. One Tripadvisor reviewer said the Hanging Wagyu Tomahawk was "to die for… We shared it between my husband, our 10 year old and I and we still had leftovers."

Morton's

Upscale steakhouse chain Morton's offers Japanese Wagyu so marbled it looks white. "Treat yourself to the most marbled piece of meat in the world – visually amazing and over the top in flavor. A5 is the top grade of genuine Japanese Wagyu, raised exclusively in a cold environment known as Japanese 'Snow Country.' The ribeye is then snow-aged, bringing out a delicious sweetness and a rich melt-in-your-mouth taste," the restaurant says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BOA

BOA steakhouse chain offers three different options of Japanese A5 Wagyu: Kagoshima, Iwate, and Snow Beef. There is also the option of a Japanese Wagyu Flight where you can try 2 oz each of all three different Wagyu types. "I actually had my server take a picture of the steak before they cooked it. Not something I would get again, as it was super expensive, but it was an incredible experience," one Redditor said.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão has the Wagyu Ancho (Ribeye) and the Wagyu New York Strip, both premium graded and aged for 21 days. There is also the choice of the Wagyu Porterhouse, which the restaurant describes as a "decadent premium graded 30oz. bone-in cut that includes both a New York Strip and Filet, aged for 21 days. Available for a limited time as an enhancement to the Full Churrasco Experience."

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has an A5 Wagyu on the menu that will bring a tear to your eye, it's so beautiful. "Savor the exquisite flavor of our Japanese A5 Wagyu steak," the restaurant proudly posted online. ."Looks like a piece of heaven😍," one Instagram commenter said.

STK

STK Steakhouse has a delightful Australian Flat Iron, , Japanese A5 Strip, and Japanese A5 Filet Wagyu selection. It also offers a fan-favorite Wagyu burger. "Shh… this is my wife and I's secret! Everything else on the menu is so expensive… asparagus costs twice as much as the burger. But these are amazing burger's for the price. We don't know how, but we keep ordering from them," one Redditor said.

Ruth's Chris

Ruth's Chris can always be relied on for beautifully cut steaks, and some locations offer Wagyu options. "Just dined at RC this evening with my family, had the signature 4 course dinner," one customer wrote about the Tokyo location. The steak (shared a 6 oz wagyu filet & dry-aged 12 oz NY strip) was something which I rarely could find in Tokyo – simply seasoned with crackly sea salt and pepper, thick, and seared."