6 Chains That Use Real Butter—Not Cheap Margarine Substitutes

After years of margarine being used in restaurants, many chains are embracing real butter as part of a movement towards using real whole foods over ultra-processed ingredients. Butter is an incredibly versatile ingredient that just makes practically everything taste better. "I think restaurant butter often tastes better because it has a higher butterfat percentage," Luke Ilardo, head baker and owner of Doppio Pasticceria in Baltimore, tells Reader's Digest. "Most grocery stores offer 80% butterfat, but through our distributors, we can pretty easily find up to 86% butterfat. The higher butterfat will lend to a richer butter." Here are 6 chains that use real butter in their cooking.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse chef Efrem Cutler told Tasting Table the chain uses real butter to cook its steaks. "Butter adds richness and … helps with browning and keeping the steak juicy," chef and recipe expert Dennis Littley tells Food Republic. "As it melts, it mixes with the steak's natural juices, creating a sauce that adds a deep, nutty flavor."

McDonald's

McDonald's breakfast items are iconic for a reason—the restaurant uses real butter instead of margarine. "Just like how you butter toast at home, we use real butter on our English muffins, biscuits and bagels used for some of our breakfast menu items, making mornings extra special," the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

12 Healthiest Butter Substitute Brands, According to Dietitians

Red Lobster

Red Lobster uses real, melted butter to serve with its seafood. This includes clarified and drawn butter, which is perfect for dipping lobster and crab into. The chain also makes a delicious butter mixed up with garlic for something special.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel prices itself on using real butter for several menu items. "Our Old Timer's Breakfast comes with two farm-fresh eggs and grits. Your choice of our delicious Fried Apples or Hashbrown Casserole, plus Turkey Sausage, Thick-Sliced Bacon, or Smoked Sausage. Then we top it off with all the fixins' including warm Buttermilk Biscuits with real butter, Sawmill Gravy, and the best Dickinson's preserves and jam we could find," the company says.

Biscuit Belly

Biscuit Belly uses real, creamy butter for its famous breakfast biscuits. "I would recommend topping them with butter after baking if you want that extra bit of butter flavor on top," Hannah McClain, Director of Culinary Training & Operations, tells Daily Meal. "If you butter before you bake, you risk burning the butter."

Ruth's Chris

Upscale steakhouse chain Ruth's Chris uses real butter in its restaurants. "Their little trick is they put clarified butter on the steak as it is leaving the kitchen," one former employee shared on Quora. "The plate is scorching hot because they keep them in the oven and the room temperature butter hits the plate and sizzles for effect."