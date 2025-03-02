6 Chains That Serve Real Ice Cream in Their Milkshakes—Not Imitation Mix

There is no comparing a milkshake made with really good quality, delicious, addictive ice cream to one made with an imitation mix. The texture and thickness of ice cream gives milkshakes just the right amount of that creamy, sweet quality that makes a good milkshake worth paying money for. All you really need are two ingredients—milk and ice cream—some flavors and toppings, and you're all set. Here are 6 restaurant chains that pride themselves on using real ice cream in all their milkshakes.

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. is proud of its Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes, which were introduced in the 2000s and have become a highlight of the menu. "Creamy, hand-scooped ice cream blended with real milk and topped with Whipped Topping. Available in Oreo, Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry. "Carl's Jr's is great, they use real ice cream," one fan shared on Reddit.

In-N-Out

Like the rest of its menu, In-N-Out keeps the milkshake menu short but beautifully well-made. "Chocolate, strawberry or vanilla made with real ice cream," the burger chain says. "At In-N-Out, that's the only way we'll ever make them. Because when you like to keep things simple, doing things the old-fashioned way is the freshest idea of all."

Steak 'n Shake

Steak n' Shake uses delicious ice cream in all its milkshakes. Irresistible and thick, made with real ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry," the chain says. The milkshake menu is huge, and includes flavors such as Oreo Cookies 'n Cream, Butterfinger, Kit Kat, Snickers, Cotton Candy, and Nutella.

Potbelly

Potbelly sandwich chain makes all of its milkshakes with hand-scooped ice cream. "We believe you can taste the difference when simple, high-quality ingredients are used. At Potbelly, we'll never skimp on size or quality," the company says. "Making people really happy with craveable food, from our toasty sandwiches, soups, salads, fresh-baked cookies and hand-scooped milkshakes."

Sonic Drive In

All of Sonic's milkshakes are made with a vanilla soft-serve base.This includes the Caramel classic, Hot Fudge Classic, and Peanut Butter Classic. "I think that the peanut butter classic shake with hot fudge is addictive!" one Redditor shared.

Fatburger

Fatburger's milkshake menu has something for everyone, with flavors including Oreo Cookies & Ice Cream Milkshake, Maui Banana, and plenty of vegan options. "Milkshakes Made with Premium 100% Real Ice Cream. Craig's Vegan Shakes Made with Craig's Vegan Cashew Based Ice Cream," the company says.