5 Cheesecake Factory Items Diners Say Are Actually Better Than the Cheesecake

Find out which five menu items diners love more than the famous cheesecake.

The Cheesecake Factory menu can honestly be overwhelming, but it’s nice that they have a wide range of options. The huge menu of appetizers, entrees, and even that famous brown bread that people love that’s slightly sweet, keeps customers coming back to the chain for more than just cheesecake. Here are five other things on the menu besides the cheesecake that you can enjoy the next time you visit Cheesecake Factory.

Famous Factory Meatloaf

Fans rave about their Famous Factory Meatloaf, served with a side of mashed potatoes and topped with a savory mushroom gravy and grilled onions. “Meatloaf,” one simply said, with another following that up with “2nd the meatloaf is bangin,” and a 3rd, “I love their meatloaf.”

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

The bistro shrimp pasta (the shrimp scampi) was mentioned by fans of the chain on a Reddit thread about Cheesecake Factory’s best menu items. “Bistro shrimp pasta. It’s one of the highest calorie options on the menu and that alone proves it’s delicious,” one fan of the dish said, while another followed up with “I love love this dish.” The bistro style shrimp scampi is loaded with whole garlic, fresh basil, and tomatoes.

Miso Salmon

My fiance’s favorite entree there is the Miso Salmon, and other fans of the Cheesecake Factory agree. The salmon is marinated with miso and served with sides of snow peas and white rice, topped with a miso sauce. “Miso salmon,” one customer said on a Reddit thread, while another responded with “Miso salmon hits.”

Macaroni and Cheese Burger

Rich and delicious, the Macaroni and Cheese Burger get’s a lot of attention, as well. The burger is charbroiled and topped with their mac and cheese balls, extra cheddar cheese sauce, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. “Oh my god their Mac and cheeseburger is so good to me,” a fan of the chain said on Reddit. “I’m a Canadian that moved to the states for a couple of years [ago] and I tried the CF for the first time and that burger alone made the CF my fav chain restaurant in the states lol.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fried Macaroni and Cheese

There were a few contenders for the Fried Macaroni and Cheese Balls. The balls have a crispy outer layer and are served with marinara. “Fried Mac n cheese balls,” one fan of the Cheesecake Factory commented, while another followed, saying “fried mac n cheese balls, and four cheese pasta.”