Cheetos Just Dropped a Spicy Snack With a Netflix Horror Twist

Over the past few years, collaborations between movies, television shows, and food brands have become increasingly popular. Just this summer, there have been many, including Stranger Things Chips Ahoy! cookies, SpongeBob Squarepants Olipop, and Stranger Things Surfer Boy pizza. Now, Cheetos is throwing its name into a hit television show. The popular chip brand joined forces with Wednesday before the Netflix Season 2 launch for an exciting new chip.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Bag of Bones Is Coming Soon

Snach with Zach shared that “Cheetos is launching Flamin’ Hot skulls ahead of the Wednesday season two premiere,” on his popular social media account as part of a weekly snack roundup. “Close enough, welcome back Cheetos Flamin Hot Bag of Bones,” one follower commented.

The Chips Launch July 28

Cheetos actually sent me a few bags of the new spicy chips to try, and I have so many things to say about them. First, the chips will hit stores on July 28, a few days ahead of the first drop of Wednesday episodes on Netflix.

They Are Shaped Like Skulls But Themed After Thing

First, the chips are adorable and shaped perfectly to satisfy Wednesday superfans as little skulls. And Thing, the iconic Addams Family character, the “spokeshand” of the collaboration. The brand is dubbing it the new official “thing-ertips of Cheetos,” in the promos, which I find way too perfect.

Here Is What to Know About the Taste and Texture

As for the texture, they are denser than the average Cheetos Puff, but puffier than classic Cheetos. And the taste? Oh-so-fiery, that wimp people like me can’t handle more than a few. However, you won’t be disappointed with the extra kick if you are a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos fan.

Influencers Are Going Wild Over It

Markie Devo also shared about the new chips. “As long as it’s not ‘Thing’ flavored.✋🏻😄Cheetos teamed up with the Netflix show Wednesday for a new – Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Fiery Skulls. This flavor was created in highlight of the new season kicking off August 6th. Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Fiery Skulls is a new, hotter twist on the beloved Flamin’ Hot. Each fiery piece is in the shape of a skull. 🛒Find this for a limited time, while supplies last at major stores that carry Cheetos nationwide starting July 28th,” he writes.