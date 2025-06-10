Wendy’s Just Turned Its Most Iconic Burger Into a Cheez-It Flavor

Wendy’s and Cheez-It just teamed up to give us THE snack of the summer: The new Cheez-It x Wendy’s Baconator Crackers. This limited-edition collaboration truly combines the best of both worlds: The unmistakably smoky flavor of the Baconator combined with the cheesy, crunchy goodness of Cheez-It. I will admit to having raised an eyebrow upon first hearing of this launch—what on earth would a Baconator cracker even taste like? Who came up with this (genius) idea? But I can tell you first-hand after trying the crackers early, they are absolutely delicious. Smoky, cheesy, beefy, crunchy, and so addictively savory. For our British readers—my first thought was they taste like an elevated Frazzles/Mini Cheddars hybrid.

“Cheez-It fans are known for their passionate love of our signature cheesy flavor, baked with 100% real cheese – and we’re always looking for new ways to surprise them with bold, flavor-packed experiences,” said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. “With Wendy’s, we found the perfect partner to create something completely unexpected – a snack that brings the craveable flavor of the Baconator to the cracker aisle in a way only Cheez-It can.”

The new Cheez-It x Wendy’s Baconator Crackers will hit shelves nationwide this July, but for those who can’t wait (and really, you shouldn’t), you can try the crackers early as part of the Cheez-It x Wendy’s Baconator bundle exclusively on CheezIt.com. Each bundle contains the crackers and a Wendy’s Frosty keychain tag. Grab yours before they run out, and use the code CHEEZBURGER for free shipping.

“We took our famous Baconator – a burger known for its irresistible, beefy, bacon-loaded flavor – and reimagined it with the unmistakable cheesy crunch of Cheez-It,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. The new snack is “a one-of-a-kind bite that gives fans a fresh, new way to enjoy their Wendy’s favorite anytime, anywhere,” and I would have to agree with that wholeheartedly.

While you’re waiting for this delightful new Baconator snack to be available, Cheez-It’s parent brand Kellanova also just launched another popular item with Wendy’s: The new Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion, combining Wendy’s Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers pieces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This is the first time Pop-Tarts have been offered as a mix-in for a frozen dessert in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) industry, and fans are overwhelmingly positive about the treat. “The strawberry one legit tastes like PopTart. I loved it ngl. And I usually hate things,” one Redditor said about the collaboration. “Poptart is the best straight up,” another said. “The swirls not really. If you like flurries the fusions are pretty good. The strawberry poptart one is somewhat unique from what is usually available (at least in my area) so I like them,” a third added. Pro tip: Pair the Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion with the new Baconator Cheez-Its and thank me later.