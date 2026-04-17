Frozen Philly cheesesteaks made with real shaved steak that deliver great flavor.

I have always loved Philly cheesesteaks. My first experience eating the delicious, thinly sliced steak sandwiches, smothered in cheese, was at the food court at the local West Coast mall where I grew up. However, I now have a little more Philly cheesesteak cred because I actually live in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the iconic American hoagie. While it’s not ideal, you can get frozen Philly cheesesteaks that are (well, almost) authentic. Here are the 5 best frozen Philly cheesesteaks made with 100% real shaved steak.

Raybern’s Philly Cheesesteak Frozen Sub Sandwiches

Raybern’s Philly Cheesesteak Frozen Sub Sandwiches are a one-and-done option. Each is individually wrapped with thinly sliced seasoned beef and American cheese on a soft deli roll and frozen. They cook easily and are delicious. “When you cook it, the way it is supposed to be cooked, I found it quite tasty,” writes fan. Others recommend adding your own topping. “Best Cheese Steak Sandwich Ever,” one says. “Bread stayed soft after warming, taste was unbelievable. My grandson said it was the best tasting cheesesteak he ever tasted, before I added mayo lettuce tomato. Excellent value and product.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Steak-umm Frozen Sliced Angus Steaks

Steak-umm Frozen Sliced Angus Steaks are a longtime favorite for a quick Philly cheesesteak fix. “Cooks quickly and always delicious. From 1 box, I can easily make 4 huge cheese steak subs. Under $10 with all the fixings for a family of 4. Can’t go wrong with this item. So versatile. Perfect for carne asada tacos, sloppy joes or hot pot. Always a staple in my freezer. Individual slices are separated by paper so you can pull out as many as you like for last minute cooking. No defrosting needed. Takes 1 minute to cook. Outstanding product,” writes a shopper.

J.T.M. Beef Philly Cheese Steak Kit

J.T.M. Beef Philly Cheese Steak Kit comes with everything needed to put together the trademark sandwich. “They don’t disappoint!” writes fan. “The beef is tender, flavorful, and perfectly seasoned, with just the right balance of savory and juicy in every bite. What I really appreciate is the convenience — they’re quick to prepare yet taste like something you’d get fresh from a sandwich shop. Paired with some sautéed peppers, onions, and melted cheese, it makes for an authentic Philly-style experience without ever leaving home.” Another person from “back east” that now lives in California, is also impressed. “Imagine my surprise when I found this hoagie kit to make my own! It’s not home, but it’s close. If you like hoagies or never tried one I recommend this kit.”

Aldi Philly Gourmet Sliced Sandwich Steaks

Aldi shoppers swear by Aldi Philly Gourmet Sliced Sandwich Steaks, 100% pure beef that is chopped, shaped, and thinly sliced for a classic Philly cheesesteak. “It’s better than SteakUm. You need to pan saute’ but don’t overcook it. Maybe you added too much oil? I do onions and peppers first. Drain off excess oil then saute the meat quickly. Add mozz cheese or provolone and it’s delicious!” a Facebook user says. “This is not the processed meat like the steak ums. When you cook the meat break it up as it fried, low heat and quickly. This is the most natural meat you can get,” another says.

Pat’s Original

If you really want an authentic frozen cheesesteak, Goldbelly ships frozen hoagies straight from one of the most famous Philly Cheesesteak joints in Philly, Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak. Each kit comes with four, 9-10-inch frozen cheesesteaks for $139.95. Choose it with “Wit” onions, “Wit-Out” onions, or with Cheese Whiz, American, or Provolone cheese. Cheesesteaks arrive fully assembled, except for Cheese Whiz, which comes in a separate container on the side. “SOOO good. a favorite for this household. So easy to just warm up quickly and the treat is ready to enjoy,” says a shopper. “The bread was near perfect, very soft but strong enough to easily hold the steak, toppings, and cheese wiz,” adds another. “My Pat’s Steaks tasted like I was standing at their location in Philadelphia. Perfect,” a third confirms.