7 Best Wild-Caught Frozen Fried Fish in the Grocery Store

Upgrade your next at-home fish fry with these top-rated wild-caught frozen picks.

Frozen fried fish has come a long way from the days when there were just a few minced fish options available to buy. These days the freezer aisle is stocked with high quality seafood options, including breaded or battered fried fish made from wild-caught fish, responsibly sourced and so convenient for at-home fish dinners and fish fries. If you’re in the mood for fish and chips. Here are seven of the best wild-caught frozen fried fish options in the store right now.

Sprouts

Sprouts Beer Battered Cod Filets are made from wild-caught fish, and perfect for homemade fish sandwiches. The store also has Breaded Gluten Free Fish Sticks made from wild-caught pollock that shoppers love. “They are delicious and would probably be even better with a little tartar or lemon sauce. I would definitely buy them again!” one shopper said.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets are raved about by shoppers for taste and quality. Made from wild-caught Alaskan pollock, these premium whole fish fillets made delicious tacos, sandwiches, fish platters, and more. The Parmesan Crusted Fish Fillets are also made from wild-caught pollock and make a tasty alternative to the beer-batter options.

Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Aldi‘s Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets are wild-caught and ready in just 22-24 minutes in the oven or air fryer. Made from whole fillets, not minced fish, these cod pieces are perfect for fish and chips or served with a side salad. The store also has wild-caught pollock ideal for fish tacos.

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered Wild-Caught Fish Fillets

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Van de Kamp’s Crispy Beer Battered 100% Wild-Caught Fish Fillets are perfect for at-home fish and chips. These crunchy 100% wild-caught fish fillets are made with wild-caught pollock dipped in a crispy beer batter for the best fish sandwiches and tacos. “I loved these and will order again! Very tasty, easy air fryer prep, and perfect amount of batter,” one shopper said.

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets are a fan-favorite frozen item, made from wild-caught fish. “Pleasantly surprised at how delicious they were and full of fish. The battered fish ratio is great and normally I’m not a fan of baking anything, I’d rather fry it, but these came out great in the oven, crispy like you fried them,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod are perfectly crispy and delicious when cooked properly, Costco shoppers say. “These are some of the best breaded fish fillets I’ve had! I’ve purchased these for a few years now and I haven’t had a bad one yet!” one raved.

Sprouts Battered Gluten Free Taco Cut Cod

Sprouts Battered Gluten Free Taco Cut Cod is made from wild-caught cod, perfect for fish and chips. The Sprouts Breaded Gluten Free Halibut is another tasty option that shoppers say have nice thick portions. “Overall quite satisfying,” one commented.