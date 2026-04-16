7 “Better Than Name Brand” Private Label Groceries That Will Save You $75 a Month

Save over $75 monthly by choosing these high-quality store brand alternatives.

Grocery prices are still through the roof and savvy shoppers are realizing they can save a huge amount of money by opting for private label brands vs. the big name labels. Brands like Kirkland Signature, Member’s Mark, Good & Gather and more have items that are just as good quality-wise as the alternative, especially when you consider value for money. Here are seven private label options that will easily save you over $75 a month, depending on how much you shop, if you opt for them over the better-known brands.

Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup is $14.99 for 33.8 oz, which is outstanding value, especially when you consider the quality of the Costco product. Other brands have double the price for less. “Best maple syrup on the market at a reasonable price. I’ve tried many and have exhausted my research. Sticking to the Kirkland brand for cooking and for condiment use,” one shopper said.

Good & Gather Rotini

Good & Gather Rotini is just $0.99 for a one-pound box, making it much cheaper than options like Rao’s Homemade Pasta Fusilli ($3.69). “One of my target staples, they have such good prices on pasta and spaghetti sauce so if I want a quick dinner, I always stop at Target for this,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend

The Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend is $44.99 for 120 pods, compared to Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which is $77.96 for 96 pods. “I have always bought a name brand coffee from Costco and have been happy about the choice. After trying the Kirkland brand I am ecstatic, half the price of the brand name coffee pods and outstanding taste,” one Costco shopper said.

Member’s Mark Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Sam’s Club shoppers can get a three-pack of the Member’s Mark Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza for $12.98, compared to $8.39 for one Motor City Pizza Co. Pepperoni Pizza. “Usually ‘Members’ Mark’ products are pretty good. And these pizzas are no exception. We like them. They are just as good as the name brand,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Kirkland Signature Alkaline AA Batteries

Kirkland Signature Alkaline AA Batteries are $16.99 for 48, compared to $24.06 for a 20-pack of Duracell AAs. “These batteries offer good value for money and perform as well as the name brands,” one Costco shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter is $13.99 for four 8 oz bars, compared to Kerrygold Irish Butter which is $4.84 for one 8 oz bar. “I’ve bought multiple packs. This butter is delicious. It’s what I use all the time now,” one Costco shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags

Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags are $13.99 for 100, compared to Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea Bags which are $5.78 for 20. “Best Price/Quality for green tea out there,” one Costco shopper said. “As always Costco meets or exceeds expectations in price and quality, also quantity. For a commercial green tea brand this stuff is very good.”