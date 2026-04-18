5 Grocery Chains Lowering Prices on 100+ Staples to Offset Rising Gas Costs

Grocers cutting prices on staples to help shoppers manage budgets.

If you have fueled up recently, you are well aware that pump prices continue to rise. Sure, you can shop around and find the cheapest gas in town, but you can also save more money in other places to offset the cost. A handful of grocery stores are lowering prices on staples in hopes of helping people cut household costs. Where can you get the best deals? Here are 5 grocery chains lowering prices on hundreds of staples to offset rising gas costs.

Target Every-Day Essentials

In March, Target announced it was lowering prices on more than 3,000 on-trend items across its apparel and home assortment, baby essentials, and select food and beverages. Most of the reductions were 5% to 20% lower than the original price. “Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “We’re delivering by lowering prices on 3,000 spring favorites across apparel, essentials and home. We’re committed to making it easier than ever for guests to have the fresh style and incredible value they love, with lower prices on the items we know they want.”

Aldi Weekly Price-Cuts

Aldi consistently keeps its everyday prices low on staple items. And then, to sweeten the money-saving deal, there are weekly price cuts on food, drinks, and snacks, making them even more affordable. The store recently brought back its viral Burning Cash Candle for a limited time, as a reminder of the money shoppers burn when they don’t shop at ALDI.

Amazon Grocery Private-Label

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Amazon Grocery is always coming up with ways to save, from seasonal sales to rock-bottom pricing on everyday items. The mega-brand’s private-label groceries are super competitively priced and high-quality. The brand encompasses more than 1,000 items, including dairy foods, fresh produce, snacks, meat, and seafood, and is available online and in Amazon Fresh supermarkets. “With Amazon Grocery, we’re simplifying how customers discover and shop our extensive private label food selection while maintaining the quality and value our customers expect and deserve,” Jason Buechel, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores, said in a statement last October.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart Rollback Seasonal Deals

Walmart Rollbacks are temporary price reductions on products, both online and in-store, that lower prices from their original cost for a specific period. There are lots of food rollbacks and drink rollbacks, making it easy to save money.

Wegmans Value-Pack Staples

Wegmans Hot Zone items are curated, high-quality products—including family-pack meats, seafood, and produce- that are competitively priced to help customers make affordable meals. Recent deals include Wegmans Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat, FAMILY PACK, with the chicken averaging $2.49 per pound. Yellow onions are $1 per pound, and Wegmans Mixed Peppers, 6 Pack, FAMILY PACK, average to $3.25 a pound.